ETV Bharat / entertainment

It's A Girl! Arbaaz Khan Welcomes First Baby With Wife Shura

According to reports, Shura gave birth on October 5, 2025, at P.D. Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The couple was spotted arriving at the hospital a day earlier, on October 4. After the baby's birth, Arbaaz was seen leaving the hospital early in the morning, while family members, including Arhaan Khan - Arbaaz's son from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora - and Sohail Khan, visited Shura and the newborn later in the day.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan has become a father again. The 57-year-old and his wife, Shura Khan, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. With news of the baby's birth, the Khan family is filled with great happiness, including Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and their mother, Salma Khan and the entire Khan family. Their house is full of joy for the newest and youngest member of the family.

Although Arbaaz and Shura have not yet made an official announcement on social media, several media outlets have confirmed the joyful news. Fans have taken to social media to extend their congratulations and warm wishes to the new parents.

The couple got married in December of 2023 in an intimate nikah ceremony, attended by close friends and family, at Arpita Khan's house in Mumbai. The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2025, after months of speculation. Earlier this year, in an interview with a news daily, Arbaaz had confirmed the pregnancy and expressed both excitement and nervousness about becoming a father again after many years. "It feels new all over again," he said, adding, "I'm nervous, but it's a beautiful kind of nervousness."

For Shura, who is a professional makeup artist, this is her first child, making the moment even more special. The couple reportedly met on the sets of Patna Shukla, where their friendship soon blossomed into love. This is Arbaaz's second child. He shares a son, Arhaan Khan, with his ex-wife, Malaika Arora, with whom he was married for 19 years before parting ways in 2017.