He Was a Beacon of Indian Music: PM Modi, Celebs React to Pankaj Udhas' Death

Hyderabad: Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas passed away at the age of 72 on February 26 after a long battle with illness. His daughter Nayaab Udhas confirmed the news via her social media handle, prompting an outpouring of condolences from his grieving fans, and celebrities on various online platforms.

Taking to X, a user expressed, "How can a music lover forget the voice of Chitthi Aai Hai.....#RIP #PankajUdhas." Another somberly noted, "RIP Pankaj Udhas," while a third user shared, "#PankajUdhas It's a day filled with sorrow. Om Shanti." Actor Vijay Varma also reacted to the tragic incident and wrote on his Instagram Story, "Oh no (followed by a heartbreak emoji)."

Actor Vijay Varma's Instagram Story

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas, renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam reminisced about the significant role he played in his childhood. Nigam took to social media to convey his condolences to Udhas' grieving family. The singer penned, "Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti."

Singer Shirley Setia also wrote, "It was an honour to perform on the same stage as Padma Shri Pankaj Udhas ji. I will never forget that moment when after my performance he complimented me saying "You sang very well, well done. All the best". Thank you to everyone who made this happen!! And a hugeee thank you to all my supporters, wherever you may be! You all have made this happen too with all your constant encouragement and motivation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

The daughter of the late singer Nayaab Udhas confirmed the news through an official statement announcing the demise of the esteemed Padmashri awardee, stating, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th february 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Hailing from Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas, born on May 17, 1951, was celebrated as an iconic figure in the realm of Indian ghazal music. His soul-stirring renditions garnered widespread praise, propelling him to fame in the 1980s and 1990s as one of the country's most beloved ghazal singers, amassing a dedicated fan following both from India and overseas.

Among his most revered works are timeless ghazals such as Chitthi Aayi Hai, Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera, and Na Kajre Ki Dhar. Through numerous albums and collaborations with eminent peers in the Indian music scene, Udhas left an indelible mark in the industry.

Pankaj Udhas was honoured with multiple accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 2006, recognizing his exceptional artistic contributions to the field of music.