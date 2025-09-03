It's A Boy! Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Become Parents Again

Hyderabad: Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband, influencer Zaid Darbar, have taken a second leap into parenthood as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple announced the happy news to fans and well-wishers via a heartwarming joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

The news was shared with a sweet picture of a lion, lioness, and two cubs. Sharing the picture, Gauahar and Zaid wrote, "Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on Sept 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar." The post was simply captioned, "Alhamdullilah (followed by a red heart emoji)."

The couple's firstborn, Zehaan, who arrived in May 2023, is already enjoying his new role as an elder brother. In the post, Gauahar and Zaid revealed that their little boy is "overjoyed" to welcome his sibling.

As soon as they made the announcement, congratulations poured in from both fans and industry colleagues. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, "OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many, many congratulations to all of you, especially Zehaan." Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, and Kriti Kharbanda also showered the family with love, filling the comments section with blessings and heart emojis.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar, first got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot a month later in December. In December 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child, and in May 2023, they welcomed Zehaan.

Earlier this year, in April 2025, Gauahar revealed her second pregnancy through a playful Instagram video where she flaunted her baby bump while dancing to Jessie J's hit track Price Tag. The post was captioned, "Bismillah (baby emoji)!! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji) make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi."