'It Was So Important To Find The Correct Dhruv': How Kriti Sanon Cast Shaheer Sheikh In Do Patti After 100 Auditions

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon opened up about her hands-on role in the casting process for the upcoming Netflix film Do Patti, which stars Kajol, Kriti herself, and Shaheer Sheikh. During the trailer launch, screenwriter Kanika Dhillon revealed the lengths they went to in finding the right actor for the role of Dhruv, eventually settling on Shaheer Sheikh after an exhaustive search.

Dhillon recounted how Kriti took matters into her own hands during the final stages of auditions. "We were exhausted after 100 auditions, and then Kriti stepped in. For the last 10 rounds, she said, 'I'll audition with the remaining candidates myself.' Aadhe log toh ghabra gaye ki Kriti audition karne aaye hai (Half of them were nervous just seeing her there)," Dhillon shared.

Kriti mentioned how crucial it was to find the perfect Dhruv, a character with many complex layers. "To be honest, it was so important to find the correct Dhruv. Because the character has so many layers, and the chemistry has to work in a certain way. And while I was doing the audition with him, I felt in my head and when we were seeing that the chemistry was working, also the shades of Dhruv that he has, I think he was pulling it off so well." Shaheer Sheikh ultimately secured the role after proving his ability to bring the nuanced character to life.

Do Patti marks Kriti Sanon's debut as a producer, adding another significance to the project for the actor. The film delves into themes of trust, betrayal, and courage, with Kajol and Kriti's compelling performances at the forefront. As Netflix prepares for its October 25 release, anticipation builds among fans eager to experience this gripping thriller.