Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora once opened up about her challenging childhood and the impact of her parents' separation on her life. Malaika was just 11 years old when her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, decided to part ways. Despite describing her childhood as "wonderful," she admitted it was "not easy" and described the period as "tumultuous."

The separation led to a significant shift in Malaika's life as she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita. Her mother, Joyce, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Reflecting on the separation, Malaika noted, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."

In an interview, the model-turned-actor opened up abuot the impact of her parents separation her life, both personal and professional. She credited this experience with instilling in her a "rock-steady work ethic" and a commitment to independence that has guided her personal and professional life.

Her parents' separation, however, did not marr her views on mariage as she went on to marry Arbaaz Khan at the age of 25. They were married for 19 years before their separation in 2016 and official divorce in 2017.