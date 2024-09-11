ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It Was Not Easy': When Malaika Arora Talked about Her Parents' Separation

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Malaika Arora talks about her parents' separation and how she dealt with the experience at the tender age of 11. Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Christian, while her father Anil Arora was a Punjabi Hindu.

Malaika Arora with her family
Malaika Arora with her family (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora once opened up about her challenging childhood and the impact of her parents' separation on her life. Malaika was just 11 years old when her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, decided to part ways. Despite describing her childhood as "wonderful," she admitted it was "not easy" and described the period as "tumultuous."

The separation led to a significant shift in Malaika's life as she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita. Her mother, Joyce, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Reflecting on the separation, Malaika noted, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."

In an interview, the model-turned-actor opened up abuot the impact of her parents separation her life, both personal and professional. She credited this experience with instilling in her a "rock-steady work ethic" and a commitment to independence that has guided her personal and professional life.

Her parents' separation, however, did not marr her views on mariage as she went on to marry Arbaaz Khan at the age of 25. They were married for 19 years before their separation in 2016 and official divorce in 2017.

Read More

  1. Malaika Arora's Father Anil Dies by Suicide; Arbaaz Khan among Firsts to Visit Family - Watch
  2. Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Actor On Way To Mumbai From Pune After Tragedy Strikes Family
  3. Malaika Arora Admits 'Nasty' Comments Do 'Mess Up' Her Day, But She Is Learning to Tune out the Hate

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Malaika Arora once opened up about her challenging childhood and the impact of her parents' separation on her life. Malaika was just 11 years old when her parents, Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp, decided to part ways. Despite describing her childhood as "wonderful," she admitted it was "not easy" and described the period as "tumultuous."

The separation led to a significant shift in Malaika's life as she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita. Her mother, Joyce, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Reflecting on the separation, Malaika noted, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."

In an interview, the model-turned-actor opened up abuot the impact of her parents separation her life, both personal and professional. She credited this experience with instilling in her a "rock-steady work ethic" and a commitment to independence that has guided her personal and professional life.

Her parents' separation, however, did not marr her views on mariage as she went on to marry Arbaaz Khan at the age of 25. They were married for 19 years before their separation in 2016 and official divorce in 2017.

Read More

  1. Malaika Arora's Father Anil Dies by Suicide; Arbaaz Khan among Firsts to Visit Family - Watch
  2. Malaika Arora's Father Dies By Suicide: Actor On Way To Mumbai From Pune After Tragedy Strikes Family
  3. Malaika Arora Admits 'Nasty' Comments Do 'Mess Up' Her Day, But She Is Learning to Tune out the Hate

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANIL ARORA DEADMALAIKA PARENTS SEPARATIONMALAIKA ARORA FATHER DEATH NEWSMALAIKA ARORA FATHER SUICIDEMALAIKA ARORA FATHER DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.