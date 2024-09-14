ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It Was Freezing! Kissing Was The Last...': Malavika Mohanan Reflects On Yudhra's Intimate Scenes With Siddhant Chaturvedi

Malavika Mohanan, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Yudhra opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, shared her challenges shooting the romantic song Saathiya, particularly dealing with cold weather during intimate scenes. She praised Siddhant's action performance and expressed excitement about the romance depicted in the film.

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Malavika Mohanan is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the highly anticipated action-thriller Yudhra, where she is paired with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is creating a buzz in the industry, especially after the release of its trailer and song. A standout feature from the recently unveiled song Saathiya is the noticeable chemistry between the lead actors.

In a recent discussion with a newswire, Malavika openly spoke about the obstacles faced while shooting intimate scenes. She noted that while intimacy can pose challenges on set, the presence of intimacy coordinators has made these moments easier to handle. However, the shooting of the song Saathiya brought about an unforeseen difficulty. Malavika disclosed that the cold weather during their shoot significantly complicated the filming of the intimate scenes, leaving the actors dealing with icy conditions that made it hard to focus on the romantic elements.

Reflecting on their experience, she stated, "We were against the waves, completely drenched, and it was freezing! The last thing on our minds was kissing." She found humour in the behind-the-scenes moments, noting that laughter filled many instances throughout the shoot.

The actor also commended Siddhant Chaturvedi for his impressive performance in Yudhra, highlighting his commitment and proficiency in executing extended action sequences that involve intricate movements, including kicks and punches. She expressed admiration for his ability to perform 10 to 15 movements in a single, continuous take.

Moreover, she conveyed her pleasure in how the song embodies a classic Bollywood romance, featuring breathtaking beach locales and dramatic slow-motion visuals. Expressing her enthusiasm, she shared how fulfilling it is to be part of a scene that echoes the romantic films she cherished as a child.

Yudhra, directed by Ravi Udyawar, is written by Shridhar Raghavan and dialogues penned by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the action thriller is set for release on September 20.

