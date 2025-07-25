'It Speaks Talent, It Speaks Blood' As Faheem Abdullah And Arslan Nizami Make Soulful Bollywood Debut With Saiyaara

Srinagar: The haunting refrain of "Saiyaara tu toh badlaa nahi hai..." has taken over radio waves, social media feeds, and cinema halls across India. But for two musicians from the Kashmir Valley, the title track of Mohit Suri's latest Yash Raj Films drama, Saiyaara, is far more than just a chart-topping hit; it's a defining moment in their artistic journey and a breakthrough for Kashmiri representation in Bollywood.

Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, both debutant musicians, have emerged as the emotive heart of the film's soundtrack. While composer Tanishk Bagchi brings his signature sonic layering, it's the duo's soulful delivery that has lent a raw, melancholic depth to the song that has swiftly become the anthem of the season.

The film itself is a box office juggernaut, raking in Rs 175.25 crore since its release and still going strong. Yet, amid the glitz of mainstream success, it's the quieter, deeper impact that's resonating with Kashmiris.

"This is more than a Bollywood debut. It's a cultural bridge. Our voices carry the soul of Kashmir, and the world is finally listening," Faheem said during a post-launch press conference.

Known for his evocative indie tracks like Jhelum and Ishq, Faheem has spent years honing his craft, blending Sufi rock with traditional Kashmiri poetic themes. His music has long been celebrated locally, but Saiyaara has propelled him into the national spotlight.

For Arslan Nizami, the road to Bollywood was more circuitous. An engineer by training who worked on the Baltal tunnel project, Arslan's musical instincts simmered quietly for years, often unnoticed, even by his own father, legendary Kashmiri ghazal maestro Qaisar Nizami.

"It speaks talent, it speaks blood. I never thought he was interested in music. He used to listen quietly when I practised. I was surprised when he came to me last year with a proposal to sing together. But when I heard his composition, I was blown away," Qaisar Nizami told ETV Bharat.

Qaisar, who trained under Muhammad Ayub Khan Barelvi of the Agra Gharana and has decades of musical accolades, added with a touch of pride, "My son is self-taught, a Kansen, not a Tansen. His instincts were working all along."

The father-son duo even recorded a track together last year that became a local hit. But with Saiyaara, Arslan has stepped into the national limelight. Qaisar believes this is just the beginning. "Bollywood understands and respects music," he said. "Competition is tough, but both Faheem and Arslan are sincere and honest. That's their biggest strength."

Back home, the buzz around the film has been electric. The INOX multiplex in Srinagar's Shivpora, which opened in 2022 after three decades of cinema shutdowns, is witnessing packed halls daily.

"It's sold out or almost full for every show of Saiyaara," said one theatre staffer. "People are watching it not just for the film, but for that song, they want to hear it on the big speakers, feel it in their bones."

The cultural moment is not lost on Kashmiri audiences. For many, hearing their own voices and their musical ethos, reflected in a big-budget Bollywood film, feels like long-overdue recognition.

Veteran musician and cultural ambassador Ustaad Waheed Jeelani, who has performed internationally and first from J&K to participate in Zee Sa Re Ga Ma, called Saiyaara's success a "very positive development."

"In our time, there was no social media," Jeelani recalled. 'We performed abroad and tried to highlight Kashmiri music wherever we went, but the platforms were limited. Today, the trend is changing."

Jeelani said he feels proud of what Faheem and Arslan have achieved. "They've opened a door, and I hope others follow. But I want them and all young musicians not to forget their roots. You don't have to become Michael Jackson. Just be you, but never lose Kashmir."

Jeelani's message resonates with many in the valley's music community. For too long, Kashmiri musicians have operated on the fringes of India's music industry, often battling a lack of access, infrastructure, and support.

Both Faheem and Arslan have spoken about the responsibility they feel in representing Kashmir through their music. For them, it’s not just about personal success; it's about legacy and collective pride.

"There's a deep well of talent in Kashmir. We want to prove that we're not just capable, we're essential to the national musical narrative," Faheem said. Echoing Faheem, Arsalan said, "This is just the beginning. There's a lot more to come, and a lot more stories to tell, from Kashmir, for the world."

Indeed, many in the Valley see this moment as not just a milestone, but a movement. "This isn't just about a song. It's about reclaiming space, about being seen and heard on our own terms. For a long time, Bollywood used Kashmir as a backdrop. Now, Kashmiris are becoming the voice," Mir Adil, a local, said.