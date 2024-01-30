Loading...

It’s not impossible: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Elon Musk's idea of implanting brain chip in humans

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

It’s not impossible: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Elon Musk's idea of implanting brain chip in humans

Kangana Ranaut took to X to share her thoughts on Elon Musk's initiative of implanting brain chip in humans via his organisation Neuralink. She in her post extended support to Musk and said that it is not impossible.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is quite vocal about her opinions on social media, recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express her stance on Elon Musk's latest venture. The actor has lent her support to Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp., which is performing the first human brain implant. Elon's move represents a significant step towards his aim of allowing people to operate computers with their minds.

Sharing the update, X owner Elon posted on Tuesday, "The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy." He also said, "Enables you to operate your phone or computer, and nearly any other device, simply by thinking. The first users will be people who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

  • Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking, if we see this in our lifetime then it’s not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures, because for most of these so… https://t.co/U6T2NbuQNn

    — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Sharing it, Kangana said, "Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking; if we see this in our lifetime, then it's not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures, because for most of these so-called atheists biggest challenge is to understand what they don't know/or haven't seen, as they call everything in our scriptures too far fetched, well not that far anymore."

For the unversed, Elon created Neuralink in 2017. It is attempting to create a brain-computer interface that will allow those who have suffered catastrophic injuries to operate phones and computers solely through thought.

Meanwhile, fans will watch Kangana in Emergency, which opens in cinemas on June 14. Kangana stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film, which she also wrote and directed. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. She is also set to star in a psychological thriller with R Madhavan helmed by Vijay.

Read More

  1. 'Dating someone else; wait for right time': Kangana Ranaut debunks Nishant Pitti linkup rumours
  2. Elon Musk announces Neuralink's successful brain implant procedure in first human recipient
  3. Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency gets a release date; actor shares intriguing poster

TAGGED:

Kangana Ranaut supports Elon MuskElon Musk Neuralinkbrain chip in humans

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.