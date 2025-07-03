Do You Know It's Not Deepika Padukone But A Teen From Mysore Who First Made It To Hollywood Walk Of Fame?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been named among the 2025 inductees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The announcement was made on Wednesday evening by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's selection panel, placing her alongside a diverse list of international stars who will receive their own star on the iconic Hollywood Boulevard.

While Deepika's recognition has rightly sparked celebrations across India, many have mistakenly credited her as the first Indian to receive this honour. However, the truth is far more fascinating - and nearly forgotten. The first Indian-origin actor to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was Sabu Dastagir, a Mysore-born actor who took Hollywood by storm in the 1930s and '40s.

Sabu Dastagir, known mononymously as Sabu, was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame way back in 1960, the year the first stars were laid on the famous sidewalk. Born in 1924 in Mysore, Sabu was the son of an elephant mahout. His life changed dramatically when he was cast by American filmmaker Robert Flaherty in the 1937 film Elephant Boy, an adaptation of Rudyard Kipling's Toomai of the Elephants. The film's success launched his career in the West.

Elephant Boy (Photo: IMDb)

Sabu quickly became a Hollywood sensation, particularly in the fantasy adventure genre. He played the lead role of Abu in the 1940 Technicolour classic The Thief of Bagdad, a film that cemented his status as one of the most recognisable non-white faces in Western cinema at the time. Throughout the early 1940s, Sabu starred in a string of successful films, including The Drum, Jungle Book (1942), Arabian Nights, White Savage, and Cobra Woman.

Despite his early fame, Sabu's career saw a downturn after he served in the United States Army during World War II, having become a naturalised American citizen in 1944. Post-war, he found fewer prominent roles and began appearing in European films that failed to replicate his earlier success. In 1957, he was even considered for a role in Mehboob Khan's Mother India, but visa issues kept him from participating. He never worked in Indian cinema. Sabu passed away in 1963 from a heart attack at the age of just 39.

While largely forgotten in India today, Sabu Dastagir remains forever a part of Hollywood history, not simply for his early days of superstardom, but for being the first Indian ever to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.

Deepika Padukone will be the second person of Indian origin to receive this honour, over sixty years after the first. Known in the West for her performance in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, Deepika's inclusion in the 2025 list is not just a personal milestone but also a symbolic continuation of the path first paved by a teenage boy from Mysore who once conquered Hollywood.