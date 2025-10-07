ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ishaan Khatter Opens Up About Parents' Separation And Financial Struggles: 'Saw Financial Rock Bottom, Couldn't Afford Foreign Film Course'

Ishaan shared that his interest soon shifted to art and creativity. "I wanted to educate myself in the world of cinema and media and dancing and artistry. I wanted to be a cultured kid. So, they allowed me that. I did one year of training as a dancer. I frequented film festivals for three years. I was an assistant director on two films. I didn't do a foreign film course; I couldn't really afford it, to be really frank," he adds.

He recalled that school was his constant during those years. "The one consistent thing for me was school. I still have my school friends. My memories of school are mainly Jamnabai, and then I shifted two schools after my eighth grade, which is when I started losing interest in academics. That's when I became a cinephile," he quips.

The actor, who is the son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, and the half-brother of Shahid Kapoor, said that the split had a deep impact on his childhood. "Any child of divorce grows up before their age because you have to, and you have to understand things that may be a bit beyond your age," Ishaan said.

Hyderabad: Actor Ishaan Khatter has been raving in the praise coming his way for his role in Homebound, the Oscar entry from India for the year 2026. Now, in a candid interview with a newswire, he spills on his early years, revealing the challenges his family faced after his parents' separation. Khatter also shares how being raised by a single mother shaped his outlook on life and work.

Talking about his mother, Ishaan said that watching her raise two sons alone was a lesson in strength. "Anybody who has been raised by a single mother realises that they are superhuman. It's hard enough being a working mom, and being a working mom who is also a single mom… By the time my brother grew up and was able to take care of himself, I was born. She had to do it twice over. It's a very big part of how I see the world, and my point of view of women has been shaped by that. I remember mom doubling up as both parents, and she was also a woman, living her own life and navigating those years. But she sacrificed most of who she was to put the mother first," he says.

The actor also opened up about his family's financial struggles after the separation. He says, "My family saw financial rock bottom when I was three or four. I was very young, but that's where it begins. We were very lucky, because my mom worked. She did a TV show in Delhi for three months and got us out of that place. And we slowly started climbing back up the ladder. Even if it's two steps forward and one step back, I have seen it as a positive. So, while I've seen adversity, it has built character in me. It hasn't broken my spirit. The toughest years in my life were early on, and seeing the strife my mother went through was tough to see and understand."

Despite those hardships, Ishaan said he was aware of his privilege and opportunities. "I've just done Homebound, so my perspective on privilege is… We're the 0.1%. Even if you're an 'outsider', once you've made it in the industry, you're practically an insider. Our privilege is beyond what we understand. I was born into a household which was a middle class household. I was the first in my family to be born and raised in Mumbai, so I was closer to the film world by virtue of that," he adds.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Ishaan said he was raised with middle-class values despite being surrounded by the glamour of cinema. His mother, an actress and dancer herself, ensured that he and Shahid grew up grounded and appreciative of hard work.

Khatter was recently seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, where he played a marginalised character. The film has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars. He also starred in the Netflix series The Royals, in which he plays a prince whose family faces financial ruin.