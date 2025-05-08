Ishaan Khatter And Bhumi Pednekar On Playing Royalty, Their 'Classic' Romance, 'Sizzling' Chemistry And More..

The upcoming series, The Royals on Netflix, will see the fresh pairing of Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar and both the actors "went with the flow to create a sizzling chemistry", on screen, of course. A breezy dramedy, touted as a modern Indian rom-com set to premiere on May 9, the series follows the clash between an entitled prince (Khatter) and an ambitious tech startup entrepreneur (Pednekar) exploring their opposing worlds and interactions amid a contemporary fairy tale setting.

It was that rare combination of getting to play someone eccentric, dramatic and complex that hooked Khatter to play Prince Aviraaj Singh, while his co-star says she couldn’t put down the script even as she was on a hospital bed. The story unfolds in Morpur, where a royal family on the brink of financial ruin makes a deal with a self-made CEO (Pednekar) to turn their palace into a boutique hotel. While the prince, who is skilled in polo, is seen struggling to come to terms with his family's financial situation, 'Sophia Kanmani Shekhar', an outsider among the royals with grand ambitions, wants to revive the royal family's fading heritage.

"I am very lucky that I got to play Sofia because there are so many shades in her -- she is strong, she is stubborn, she is fierce, she is independent, but at the same time, she is nurturing and loving. There are a lot of those little nuances and aspects that I also picked up from these wonderful women, my female co-stars like Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, with whom I shared space in the series. Then, it is the genre of romcom …romance is hands down my favourite of all. But overall, it was the script that pushed me to take it on. I remember it was sometime in 2023 when Rongita (Nandy, producer) and I got in touch. I was in a hospital as I was down with dengue, and when she told me it was a romance, I started reading the script and couldn't stop. By far, The Royals has been my most wholesome experience. I am drawn to such characters, and to find this in a genre I love so deeply was very exciting. The experience was so different from anything I have done before," says Pednekar. "And romance between 'Sofia' and 'Aviraaj' is so classic that it will give butterflies in your stomach. It will make your head turn round, but then it is also going to tear you up a little," the actress further adds.

For Khatter, it was important to find humanity in his character, "More so, because there is such a strong exterior to him and he is kind of struggling with it. He is also running away from the responsibility of being a king. He feels like he will have to let go of his being once he wears that crown. But beyond all that, Aviraaj is actually a young man struggling to come to terms with his childhood and his relationship with his parents, The show is sort of a modern satire on modern royals. On the face of it this is a very bingeable, it is a fun show with all the fluff, with all the fun and shimmer but as we go deeper into it you start seeing the inner world of these characters, you start seeing the cracks and as an actor it was very exciting for me that you get to play both of these aspects. There were so many elements to explore as an actor, I was given six to eight scripts and I finished reading them in a day and a half," says Khatter, excitedly.

Known for her commitment to socially relevant storytelling and culturally grounded narratives, Pednekar has portrayed a range of characters in her decade-long career. Her film choices, like Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Sonchiriya, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, reflect her versatility and commitment to challenging roles. Many of these women she played are from small towns, from modest backgrounds and those with strong moral fibre, and it is for the first time that she will be seen playing a rich royal girl, a character with wealth and privilege. "The characters that I have played earlier had a lot of crutches, and while filming for The Royals, I realised that I don’t really have any of that. In my earlier films, I would have some kind of dialect or costume, I used to be so far away from Bhumi. I never had to deal with my ambitions through my characters, and there was a lot of comfort when I did that. But when I played Sofiya, she is so close to me -- her ideology, her faith, the things she believes in, her passion, her want, she has fire, and I have a lot of fire within me. She stands for what is right. I had to make peace with the fact that the audience might see a very real part of me, and I tried battling that I would do something different, but then I felt it was okay, and that takes a lot of confidence. I am so thrilled because the show also gave me the chance to play around with my wardrobe and make-up, which I love so deeply. I have never chased playing an urban girl or playing a character that is away from what I usually do; I have always gone for scripts. When the show came my way, I said 'I love love, I love romance' but at the core, the show is so sensitive, it is so evolved, it is so progressive with such beautiful characters, and all of us have a wonderful arc. Every audience that will watch the show will find representation, and that is why I did it," says Pednekar.

Khatter, too, has been presented as a royalty and a new-age prince for the first time, and he says, "This is not the kind of presentation that I have been afforded before. With presentation, you build an aura, and this is a kind of role that I never got to portray on the big screen. I was really glad to jump into something like this that gave the hungry, greedy actor in me something to chew on. It had all of grandiose beauty, and that is also a muscle, as a performer, if you don’t exercise, you might lose it. Hopefully, I was able to take my first baby steps, and I hope people enjoy it."

The Royals marks the first collaboration of Pednekar and Khatter on screen. Both the actors, who had earlier met only socially, have been getting the feedback of 'sizzling' chemistry, to which they say that they just went with the flow "which is so rare". "I did not know Bhumi before, we had met only socially and, of course, I admired her as an actress, having been privy to her work. It is very interesting to see her in a role like this. I feel this role is closer to her actual personality than most parts you have seen her play in her earlier films. As far as chemistry is concerned, we spent a significant amount of time together. We started prepping together first, we did many readings, we did many exercises and kind of hung out. This way we found our chemistry as Ishaan and Bhumi, and that trickled into the show with our characters, even though it was no mean feat because this is a classic romance where there are heightened feelings and extraordinary situations. Each of us was having fun within our respective characters, and we just tried to play off that chemistry and find the space in between," says Khatter. "I deeply appreciate Ishaan as an actor and his character is very sensitive and beautiful. Most times my job was so easy because we would just be there, we never even really discussed it, it just happened. We just flow through our scenes, which is rare. But yes, we went through intimacy workshops and spent a fair amount of time just being with each other," adds the actress.

Pednekar, a huge fan of the romantic genre, feels there has been a dearth of rom-coms in Hindi cinema, which was once known for romances. "In the 90's if you look at some of our superstars, they all have made their careers on the back of romance. But today, the genre of romance is not taken seriously. It is truly tough convincing people that you are in love with a stranger, and it is tough business. I don't know why people are not writing enough romance, but I feel there are seasons. Perhaps the season of love and romance is back. In the midst of testosterone, this series will come like a breath of fresh air. I hope things change after The Royals and more and more romantic stories are written. I am doing a lot of romance but only in movies (laughs)," says Pednekar.

"There are phases, it is cyclic ...we have seen so much romance, so many love stories have been made, so probably there was nothing new to say or write for the creators. Maybe they felt the audience had started getting bored with rom-coms. But there has been a significant gap in love stories, so much so that people have been missing the genre. I, as an actor, would definitely want to be part of love stories. I got to do only one tragic love story (referring to Dhadak that was released in 2018) at the beginning of my career, it has been seven years since. So, I had a lot of fun doing The Royals. My heart is full of joy and fulfilment. This is testament to the fact that people want to see more romance," concludes Khatter.

The Royals is helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The supporting cast includes Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Luke Kenny in key roles.