Is Triptii Dimri No Longer Part Of Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3? Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Triptii Dimri, who was initially announced as the female lead for Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan, is reportedly no longer a part of the upcoming romantic drama. Conflicting reports have emerged about the reason behind her exit, with neither the actor nor the film's makers issuing an official statement.

The project was announced last year, and fans were excited about Triptii and Kartik reuniting after their pairing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. According to earlier reports, the two stars had even shot a muhurat shot for Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar. However, production delays and creative differences seem to have caused a rift.

On Tuesday, a report shared by a newswire suggested that Triptii opted out of the film due to indefinite delays caused by a title-related dispute. In March 2024, Bhushan Kumar announced that he would be solely producing the film, which was renamed Tu Aashiqui Hai. However, by November, reports suggested that Kartik wanted the film to be included in the Aashiqui franchise. This has caused delays in the production.

Meanwhile, an industry insider has offered a different perspective. According to the source, it was the filmmakers who decided to replace Triptii after reviewing her recent work. The insider revealed to a newswire that the basic requirement for Aashiqui 3 is a heroine with a new face. When she was initially cast, she was relatively new to the industry but now the team feels that Triptii has already appeared in recent films, including Animal. They believe she no longer fits the parameters of a soulful love story like Aashiqui.