Is Tom Holland The Next 007? Actor Reacts as Spider-Man: Brand New Day Teaser Drops

Hyderabad: If there’s any truth to the rumours that Tom Holland might be in the running to play James Bond, he’s not giving anything away. The actor is currently having a packed year, juggling two big projects. He is shooting Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day almost back to back. These are his first major films since Uncharted came out in 2022. Both movies are expected to release next year, marking his return to the big screen after his 2023 Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

In an interview with a magazine, Holland said he feels lucky to be at a stage where he can take some time off, rest, and come back fresh. “You can’t be in every movie, and you can’t do your best work when you’re burnt out,” he shared.

With the teaser of Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing this Friday, Holland also spoke about the buzz around him being considered for the James Bond role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming version.

“There’s speculation at the minute. Let’s keep it to a minimum for now,” he said in a video on Gordon Ramsay’s YouTube channel. “We’ll get there one day.”

He added, “For every young British actor, playing Bond is the peak of success in our industry. I already feel like the luckiest kid alive. I never imagined I would have the kind of career I’ve had.”

Coming back to 007 movies, Daniel Craig was the most recent James Bond, appearing in Casino Royale in 2006, followed by Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die in 2021. Before him, the iconic role was played by stars like Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan. As of now, Craig’s successor has not been officially announced but the possibilities of Tom Holland donning the iconic 007 tuxes can't be ruled out.

In June, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Denis Villeneuve would direct the next Bond film. Just this week, Steven Knight, best known for creating Peaky Blinders, was announced as the writer. Tanya Lapointe will be the executive producer, with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson returning to produce the film as well.

Steven Knight also spoke about his excitement, saying being part of a Bond film has always been on his bucket list. “It’s fantastic to be invited to do it. I can’t wait to get started,” he said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man fans had reason to celebrate when the teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled. Tom Holland is back in the red and blue suit, ready to swing into action. The film is set to release next year, but the teaser has already created a buzz online. Audiences were thrilled to get a sneak peek into the next chapter of the beloved superhero’s journey.

With two massive films on the way and constant chatter about him stepping into the shoes of James Bond, Tom Holland is clearly on a roll. Whether or not he ends up ordering that famous martini, one thing is for sure, all eyes are on him for now.