Is This Why Paresh Rawal Exit Hera Pheri 3? Rs 25 Cr Legal Drama Unfolds, Watch What 'Heartbroken' Suniel Shetty Has to Say

Hyderabad: Fans were thrilled when Hera Pheri 3 was announced. But now, the excitement has turned into confusion and disappointment. The reason? Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who played the iconic Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Babu Bhaiya), has officially walked out of the third part of the beloved comedy franchise, and it’s not without drama. But why did Paresh Rawal quit Hera Pheri 3? Read on to know.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films, has filed a Rs 25 crore legal notice against Rawal for quitting the project mid-shoot. Both Akshay and Paresh are yet to react to the viral reports. The actor had already signed the film, accepted the signing amount.

Is This Why Paresh Rawal Left Hera Pheri 3?

A source close to the production told IANS, “We have worked with Mr. Paresh many times and always respected his talent. But this sudden exit feels unprofessional, especially considering how far the project had progressed.”

Why did he leave? Rawal, according to the newswire, asked for even more money after everything was already finalised. That demand, reportedly, didn’t go down well with the producers.

After his departure, Hera Pheri 3 has hit a major roadblock. With tight deadlines and massive fan expectations, the makers are now facing both creative and scheduling chaos. Let’s not forget, Baburao is the soul of the franchise and Paresh plays this character that fans adore even after 20+ years.

Paresh Rawal On Chatter Around Hera Pheri 3 Exit

Paresh Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter) last week to clarify that his decision to exit wasn’t due to any creative differences. “I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan,” he wrote, shutting down speculation that the director was to blame.

Suniel Shetty 'Shocked'

But while fans were heartbroken, Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty was devastated. While promoting his new film Kesari Veer, the actor opened up: “It was a complete shock. I heard about it yesterday, and today there’s more news. I need to find out what’s really going on. Honestly, I’m heartbroken.”

He didn’t stop there. Shetty made it absolutely clear that the franchise cannot move forward without Babu Bhaiya. "It cannot happen. 100 per cent cannot happen without Paresh Rawal. It can have 1 per cent chance without me and Akshay, but 100% can't happen without Paresh ji. No, it doesn't. Raju and Shyam, if they're not hammered by Babu here, it doesn't work," he added.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the original Hera Pheri released in 2000 and became an instant cult classic. Its sequel, released in 2006, was directed by Neeraj Vora. Together, the films made Raju, Shyam, and Babu Bhaiya household names across India and beyond.

What Priyadarshan told ETV Bharat about Hera Pheri 3

On March 31, Hera Pheri completed 25 years since its release. To mark the milestone, director Priyadarshan spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about the progress on the third installment of the iconic franchise. The filmmaker told us, "People are waiting to see Akshay, Paresh and Suniel again and we always say that it is easy to make people cry, it is easy to scare people but to make them laugh is very difficult and that too without using double entendre dialogues ..you have to make humour so pure and identifiable. Then, humor also changes, and the taste of the society changes. We have to catch up with that. Characters have gotten older and accordingly people should believe…these are important things. I am taking it as a challenge. Let's see how it works."

Now, with the future of the third film hanging by a thread, fans are left wondering if the trio will ever return to the big screen together? Only time will tell.