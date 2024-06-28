Is This When Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja Releasing on OTT?

Hyderabad: Vijay Sethupathi's latest release Maharaja helmed by Nithilan Swaminathan is making waves at the box office. Vijay aside, the movie stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natty Nataraj, and Abhirami in pivotal roles, with Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music. Since its theatrical release on June 14, the film has raked in a staggering Rs 85 crore at the box office.

Receiving glowing reviews and critical acclaim, Maharaja has been a significant success in Vijay Sethupathi's career. With a successful 15-day run in cinemas, the film is poised to cross the Rs 100 crore mark soon. Folowing theatrical success, buzz around Maharaja's OTT release is growing louder. According to reports, Maharaja is slated for OTT release on July 19, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, Maharaja has performed admirably in Telangana and Kerala. Vijay Sethupathi, acknowledging his fans' support, personally visited Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram to express his gratitude. At a celebratory event, he shared his elation over the widespread recognition and overwhelming response to the film beyond Tamil Nadu.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with several upcoming projects at various stages of production, including Viduthalai 2, Gandhi Talks, Ace, Train, and RC 16. Additionally, he is set to collaborate with Ram Gopal Varma on an untitled film.