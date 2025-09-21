ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Is This For Real?': Mohanlal Shares First Reaction On Dadasaheb Phalke Honour

Hyderabad: Actor Mohanlal will soon receive Indian cinema's highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, at the 71st National Film Awards on September 23. The veteran star, who has acted for more than four decades in Malayalam cinema and beyond, said the award is not just for him but for the entire Malayalam film industry.

Speaking to a news agency, the Drishyam actor explained that the award was returning to Malayalam cinema after two decades. He dedicated it to all the artists who shaped his journey.

"This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life," Mohanlal said.