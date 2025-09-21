'Is This For Real?': Mohanlal Shares First Reaction On Dadasaheb Phalke Honour
Mohanlal called his Dadasaheb Phalke Award a tribute to Malayalam cinema, saying the recognition felt like "a wild dream."
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Mohanlal will soon receive Indian cinema's highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, at the 71st National Film Awards on September 23. The veteran star, who has acted for more than four decades in Malayalam cinema and beyond, said the award is not just for him but for the entire Malayalam film industry.
Speaking to a news agency, the Drishyam actor explained that the award was returning to Malayalam cinema after two decades. He dedicated it to all the artists who shaped his journey.
"This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life," Mohanlal said.
Calling it one of the most special moments of his career, he recalled how unreal it felt when he first heard the news. "When I heard that I got this, I thought, 'What is happening? Is this for real?' - the highest award for an actor in the Indian film industry. So, this is a great moment, but I am sharing the credit with all my fellow members of this fraternity. I am sharing the respect with all the artists, directors, producers, and with everyone who works with me on sets, who loves me, and my fans," he added.
Earlier in Kochi, Mohanlal told reporters that he felt this honour was a collective recognition. He described it as "a wild dream come true."
In his career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 400 films. While he is most celebrated for Malayalam cinema, he has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. He has received several awards, including National Awards, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan. Now, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award adds another milestone to his illustrious journey.
