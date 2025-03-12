ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Is There Anyone You Haven't Dated?' Actress Trolls Kartik Aaryan Amid Relationship Rumours With Sreeleela

Nora Fatehi playfully trolls Kartik Aaryan about his dating history, asking if there's anyone he has not dated from the Hindi film industry.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 1:57 PM IST

Hyderabad: Nora Fatehi stole the show at the star-studded IIFA 2025 with her remark teasing actor Kartik Aaryan about his past relationships. During a fun-filled segment of the event, Nora jokingly commented on Kartik's love life, which left the audience in splits. This comes amid speculations of Kartik dating his co-star from one of his upcoming films, Sreeleela.

Aaryan, known for his charm and good looks, has frequently been the subject of dating rumours. His relationships with Bollywood actors like Sara Ali Khan (his Love Aaj Kal co-star), Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor have been widely discussed in the media. However, the latest rumours circulating in the industry involve Kartik and South beauty Sreeleela, especially after they were seen together at an intimate family gathering.

The playful exchange between Nora and Kartik unfolded during the IIFA 2025 awards when Kartik was hosting the event alongside filmmaker Karan Johar. In a lighthearted moment, Karan jokingly asked Nora if she would accept a first-class ticket to London, to which Nora wittingly quipped: "Am I going with you?" Karan clarified that the offer was actually from Kartik. Nora took the opportunity to tease Kartik about his rumoured past relationships, asking, "Is there anyone in the industry you have not dated?" This cheeky comment instantly got the crowd cheering, and Kartik playfully responded, "She is just asking a question."

In addition to Nora's playful jabs, Kartik's mother also contributed to the ongoing speculation about his romantic life. When asked about her preference for a daughter-in-law, she humorously stated that the family would prefer a doctor. Interestingly, Sreeleela holds an MBBS degree. On the work front, Kartik shone as the star at the IIFA awards, winning the Best Actor award for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024). He is set to share screen space with Sreeleela in Anurag Basu's untitled film.

