Is That Akaay Kohli? Fans Think They Spotted Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Son in Viral Video

Hyderabad: A recent viral photo from the India-Australia Test match in Perth has sparked widespread speculation, with fans believing it was the first public appearance of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son, Akaay Kohli. The photo shows a man cradling a baby while standing behind Anushka in the VIP stands, watching Virat play on the field. The child, dressed in a blue outfit, caught the attention of fans, many of whom quickly assumed that this was Akaay's first public reveal.
The speculation intensified as fans pointed out the resemblance between the child and a young Virat Kohli, with some commenting on how the little one seemed to be a "carbon copy" of the cricketer. Social media was abuzz with fans questioning, "Is that Akaay?" and eagerly sharing their theories and comparisons to childhood photos of Virat.
Akaay kohli is carbon copy of Virat Kohli#INDvAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/rsB1KzwoSH— Jeet (@JeetN25) November 24, 2024
Baby akaay clip❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ax6q3Xnptz— Krishn_editx (@Krishn_editx) November 24, 2024
However, while fans were excited by the idea of seeing the couple's son for the first time, reports have now confirmed that the child in the viral images is not Akaay. Instead, the baby is reportedly another child who was in the VIP section of the stadium. This has come as a disappointment to many, as the couple has been fiercely protective of their children's privacy and have not shared any public photos of their son.
Akaay Kohli Looks Cute 🥰. pic.twitter.com/8QNUrPf8J4— 𝐉𝐨𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐞 (@jod_insane) November 24, 2024
However, the day turned out to be a memorable one for the Kohli family. During the match, Virat scored a remarkable century, marking his 81st international century, and his performance was celebrated by both the fans and his wife, Anushka. As Virat reached the milestone, he blew a kiss toward Anushka in the stands, a sweet gesture that melted hearts around the world.
Virat Kohli talking about Anushka after his century🥹❤️#ViratKohli | #AnushkaSharma https://t.co/NZbxFR9dQm— 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) November 24, 2024
Anushka and Virat are known for keeping their children away from the media's prying eyes. The couple has previously taken steps to shield their daughter, Vamika, from the spotlight. In fact, Vamika's face remained hidden for months until a video from a cricket match went viral. Just last week, Virat made headlines when he was seen politely asking paparazzi to refrain from taking photos of his children as they arrived at the airport with Anushka.
