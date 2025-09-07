ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Stereotyping And Culture Cliches In Bollywood A Familiar Shortcut For Audience Connection And Humour?

Critics and social media users from Kerala and beyond called out 'Param Sundari' for its caricatured depiction of the State, particularly ‘Sundari’. ‘Sundari’ often wears a string of jasmine flowers in her hair, breaks into Mohiniyattam (the classical dance form of Kerala), can communicate with elephants and climbs coconut trees as a hobby - all stereotypical traits, often associated with Kerala. Though she's lived there most of her life, her Malayalam is "atrocious". The criticism began as soon as the film's trailer was shared, with many wondering over 'Sundari' seemingly mispronouncing her own name. This also invited comparison with another much discussed and mocked character, Shalini Unnikrishnan (played by Adah Sharma), from the controversial film -- 'The Kerala Story'.

Over a decade ago, the audience was in splits when Deepika Padukone, dressed in a half saree, with gajra in her hair, mouthed Hindi with a heavy south Indian accent in 'Chennai Express'. Padukone's lingo was meant to infuse humour in Rohit Shetty's over-the-top action comedy. While the film soared at the box office, it faced criticism for allegedly mocking Tamil culture and people through its portrayal of a Tamil character, including the use of an accent which some found offensive.

Says Ashok Mishra, screenwriter and lyricist most noted for 'Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery', a social satirical comedy that won the award for Best Hindi Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards held last month. “Just to create some comedy you can’t be using people from different States like Kerala, or Bihar, or Punjab ... it would hurt them. Many times we have seen Sikh characters trying to create laughter. We should respect dialects. When we meet Biharis, or Keralites or Punjabis in their respective States do we start laughing at them when they speak their language, does that sound funny? Absolutely not. These characters and their style of speaking in films is exaggerated to make them look funny. Even the trend in earlier films where villains and their looks were so stereotyped and exaggerated, say for instance 'Mogamba', but look at 'Godfather' and many other Hollywood films, their characters look so real. The female lead of 'Kathal' is shown a Dalit and she is a police officer. We haven’t made fun of her; she speaks her language but she is a powerful character and she is not caricaturized. It looks authentic. If you keep people’s dignity in mind then you will never make this mistake.”

Mishra has also collaborated with Shyam Benegal for films like 'Welcome to Sajjanpur' and 'Well-Done Abba' among others. “The hero of 'Welcome to Sajjanpur' is a vegetable seller and the heroine is a potter. They speak in Bagheli which is such a sweet language spoken in Baghail Khand in Central India. It looked so real. Caricature happens when you do something deliberately. It looks like you are making fun of a language. Many other films of Mr Benegal like 'Ankur', 'Nishant', 'Mandi'…all are set in Hyderabad and his characters speak Dakhni Urdu dialect but you never feel that people or the community is being made fun of," adds Mishra, who says, he has refused films of many big producers as they were not keen on doing any kind of research for their project. “’Why do research? Research makes a film look like a documentary’, they would argue, which I don’t agree with. We did a lot of research for 'Kathal' and the result is there for everyone to see," he adds.

However, there are film and trade experts who believe that culture, community or character stereotypes is a norm in commercial cinema and that cannot be easily replaced with authentic portrayals for the fear of rejection by the audience. Says prominent film critic and trade analyst, Komal Nahta, “Culture stereotypes are sometimes done deliberately otherwise people may not be able to identify with those characters. We have been so conditioned to think that South Indians or Sindhis speak like this only. Filmmakers want to stick to the norm because nobody wants to take a chance in a commercial film, the tendency is to offer whatever the public thinks and knows ..Jo chal raha hai voh chal raha hai. They feel too much research and authenticity will make their films not only look like a documentary but it will look something the audience will not identify with which is a self-defeating exercise …you are making films for the audience and then you are telling them that you don’t believe because we are telling the truth!! For commercial cinema to change the style is a little difficult. There are some stereotypical qualities in a hero, heroines in some communities but nobody wants to change that. People may not be able to digest it. It is not because they don’t want to put in the effort but they prefer to just go by the accepted norm.”

Interestingly, after watching 'Param Sundari', the audience reactions were found mixed. While some felt that chasing authenticity can make entertainment dull and boring and after all it is just a movie, the others slammed the film calling it cliched, exhausting and offensive. “Portrayals may not be true but this much artistic freedom is fine to make the movie interesting,” says Anand. “It is lazy writing, half-hearted, it is Bollywood stereotyping at the silliest,” says Rachana, another movie-goer.

True representation is extremely important in a country where cinema is the only source of entertainment for most, says Delhi-based film critic Arnab Banerjee. “Whether you are making a light comedy or rom-com or serious cinema, you have to stick to facts. In India people take cinema very seriously, entertainment is not just a past-time, people’s lives depend upon cinema because that is the only source of entertainment in many small towns. “There are people who don’t travel much so they will take anything represented in cinema as gospel truth. In fact, even in Delhi and Kolkata, there are people who are so passionate about cinema that there are fights in families over some misrepresentation …Also, authenticity makes cinema viewing more enjoyable. When you see foreign films, say Hollywood or Iranian films, you get to know about that particular place, people, culture ...Not all Keralites or Bengalis behave the same way. I have so many South Indian friends from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra ..and they speak perfect Hindi. Lot of Bengalis in Delhi also speak perfect Hindi without any accent. Generally, in cinema, on celluloid or in books and novels, the representation has to be true,” says Banerjee.

“And now, particularly when there is far more exposure to cinema and even world cinema, authenticity is very important. We need real voices. Research is one category which has always been neglected now and even in the past barring few. Filmmakers like Bimal Roy or Guru Dutt ...they would spend days and months on research. Today, there are some filmmakers who make sure they get the right people. If it’s a medical related story they get the help of doctors, or if it is something legal, they hire lawyers, or if it is a music-related theme they consult musicians, composers just to make sure that nothing is incorrect,” adds Banerjee.

Looks like the Hindi movie industry will need to do some serious thinking with the landscape of Indian entertainment shifting post-pandemic that shows Bollywood struggling to adapt as OTT platforms disrupt traditional revenue models and create a more diverse, regional content market resulting in fewer blockbuster theatrical releases for Bollywood. After a good start, 'Param Sundari' slowed down and delivered an underwhelming opening weekend while the Malayalam and India's first female-superhero thriller film produced by Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, 'Lokah' that earned praise for its innovative plot and execution, went on to become a sleeper hit with positive word-of-mouth collecting Rs 100 crore worldwide in just eight days of release!