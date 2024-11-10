Is South Korean Superstar Don Lee Teaming Up With Prabhas In Spirit? Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Hyderabad: South Korean superstar Ma Dong-seok, widely recognised as Don Lee, has sparked excitement among fans of Telugu superstar Prabhas by sharing an Instagram Story that has set the internet abuzz. The post featured Don Lee giving a thumbs-up to a poster of Salaar Part 2, Prabhas's latest film.

This simple gesture has stirred speculation that Lee could soon be joining Prabhas in Spirit, an upcoming action film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While Lee has not yet confirmed any involvement, the social media post has led to widespread enthusiasm, with fans eagerly interpreting it as a subtle hint of his potential role in Spirit.

Don Lee's IG Story (Photo: Instagram)

One fan commented, "Oh man Are we gonna see Prabhas vs Don Lee in Spirit?! That would rock the theatres Vanga better cook." Fans are already anticipating the powerhouse pairing of Prabhas and Don Lee, with the potential for an intense on-screen showdown that could draw audiences worldwide.

Spirit was announced last year, marking the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vanga, known for his successful films, recently shared insights into the ambitious production. In an interview with a webloid, he revealed that the project has a massive Rs 300 crore budget, a figure he believes is financially secure given Prabhas's star power and their combined creative pull.

"With Prabhas and my combination, and the satellite and digital rights, we can cover our budget before the theatrical release," Vanga explained. He estimated that if promotional material aligns with fans' expectations, the opening day alone could bring in Rs 150 crore globally, setting Spirit up for major success. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official confirmation of Don Lee's involvement, which would undoubtedly heighten the anticipation surrounding Spirit.