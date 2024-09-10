Is Sohail Khan Exploring New Romance? Actor Spotted With Mystery Woman In Bandra - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sohail Khan was papped outside a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra on Monday evening, September 9, accompanied by a woman. Several visuals have surfaced on social media platforms capturing the moment he got into his car after what appeared to be a dinner date. The identity of the woman in the footage, however, remains a mystery.

Sohail Khan Spotted With Mystery Woman (Video source: ANI)

Sohail Khan was previously married to Seema Sajdeh for more than twenty years, but their marriage officially ended in 2022. The couple, who exchanged vows in 1998, shocked their fans when they decided to divorce after many years of speculation about their relationship status. This recent video suggests that Sohail may be exploring new romantic possibilities.

In one particular video clip, Sohail was seen leaving the restaurant, followed closely by the woman rumoured to be his girlfriend. Despite the swirling rumours, there has yet to be any official confirmation regarding their relationship status. When he entered his car, Sohail did not engage with the paparazzi, instead choosing to maintain a low profile. The rumoured couple were dressed in casual attire.

The end of Sohail and Seema's marriage came after prolonged speculation, especially since it had been reported that they had been living apart for some time. Seema first hinted at their separation during her appearance on the reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she discussed their unconventional living situation.

Sohail and Seema were seen at a family court in Mumbai in 2022, where they filed for divorce. Although the reasons for their separation were not publicly disclosed, reports suggest that the divorce process was amicable, with neither party publicly criticising the other. Despite their split, they remain committed to co-parenting their two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan.