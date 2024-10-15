Is Ranbir Kapoor Prepping For Dhoom 4? His New Haircut Has Fans Guessing

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor has set social media abuzz with his new haircut by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The actor looked dapper in a series of photos shared on Instagram by the hairstylist. In one image, Ranbir Kapoor flaunted a side profile with his short, slick hairstyle accentuated by stylish Prada sunglasses. Another close-up shot highlighted the actor's charismatic appeal, while the third was a mirror selfie with Hakim.

The hairstylist didn't hold back in expressing his admiration, captioning the post with "Hotness Alert !!! RANBIR KAPOOR." Instantly, fans flooded the comments section with compliments and excitement. Many couldn't help but draw connections to the Dhoom franchise, suggesting that Kapoor's new look might be for his potential role in Dhoom 4. A user wrote, "For Dhoom 4." Another commented, "Is it for Dhoom?"

The Dhoom franchise, known for its adrenaline-pumping narratives and star-studded casts, has been a favourite among audiences since its inception in 2004. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the franchise kicked off with Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in lead roles, followed by sequels that introduced new characters, including Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif. Recent reports have hinted at a fresh instalment, potentially featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a pivotal role.

As discussions around Dhoom 4 continue to gain momentum, speculation mounts regarding the return of iconic characters and the introduction of new plot twists. With Kapoor's charismatic makeover fueling excitement, audiences eagerly await official announcements to see if the actor will indeed join the ranks of the Dhoom legacy.