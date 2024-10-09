Is Prabhas Set To Marry? Superstar's Aunt Hints At Major Announcement Soon!

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas has long been one of the most eligible bachelors in the Indian film industry, with fans eagerly awaiting any news about his personal life. Known for his larger-than-life roles, including the iconic portrayal of Baahubali, Prabhas has remained relatively private when it comes to matters of the heart. However, recent comments from his aunt, Shyamala Devi, have sparked excitement among fans and media, reigniting speculation about his much-anticipated wedding.

During a recent media interaction at the Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada, Shyamala Devi hinted that Prabhas might be ready to settle down soon. She mentioned that the family is waiting for the 'right' time and assured that an announcement regarding Prabhas' wedding would be made in the near future. Although she kept details about the bride-to-be under wraps, Shyamala expressed that they feel the guiding presence of Prabhas' late uncle, legendary actor Krishnam Raju, who was like a father figure to him.

This revelation has fans buzzing with speculation, despite Prabhas previously denying any immediate wedding plans. In earlier interviews, the actor humorously noted that he didn't want to disappoint his female fan base, sidestepping questions about marriage. But with his aunt's recent comments, it seems that the actor's personal life may soon take a new turn.

As fans eagerly await more details on this front, Prabhas remains focused on his upcoming projects. After delivering the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is now all set to appear in Kalki 2, Salaar 2, Spirit, The Raja Sahab, and more. Whether it's his personal or professional life, the excitement surrounding Prabhas never seems to wane.