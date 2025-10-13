Is Lakshya Teaming Up With Janhvi Kapoor And Tiger Shroff For Karan Johar's Next?
After The Ba***ds of Bollywood success, Lakshya signs his fourth Dharma film with Janhvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, directed by Raj Mehta.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lakshya is fast emerging as one of Bollywood's most promising new stars. Following back-to-back performances, the actor is on a dream run. Having recently appeared in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he portrayed the fiery and complex character Aasmaan Singh, Lakshya has become the new toast of the town. Having received critical appreciation for his performance in his last outing, Kill (2024), and now with several projects lined up, the actor's future in the industry looks bright.
After Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya has been occupied shooting Chand Mera Dil alongside Ananya Panday in Dharma Productions. The young actor is also gearing up for Dostana 2 reboot, which, interestingly, was supposed to be his original debut film. While the film's initial lineup included Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya was the only one retained when the project was restructured. The latest reports suggest that the new version will feature Vikrant Massey alongside either Sreeleela or Pratibha Ranta.
But that's not all. Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor are now reportedly set to finally feature on screen together, in what will be Lakshya's fourth collaboration with Dharma Productions.
But the news has evoked conflicting responses online, particularly about Janhvi Kapoor's participation. A user wrote, "How many Jahnvi Kapoor films does Dharma plan to make before finally giving up? Or is this a doobenge to saath doobenge situation?" Another added, "The good thing is that even if Lakshya puts up his worst performance, he would still be the better actor among the three." A third user wrote, "Tiger & Janhvi together?! Lol! Also, I wonder how Karan doesn't understand that such projects bring down the brand value of Dharma!"
The yet-to-be-titled project is described as a revenge romance, also starring Tiger Shroff. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz (2019) and Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022) fame, the film is expected to blend action and emotion in equal measure. Shooting is slated to begin in December 2025.
