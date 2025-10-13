ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Lakshya Teaming Up With Janhvi Kapoor And Tiger Shroff For Karan Johar's Next?

Hyderabad: Lakshya is fast emerging as one of Bollywood's most promising new stars. Following back-to-back performances, the actor is on a dream run. Having recently appeared in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he portrayed the fiery and complex character Aasmaan Singh, Lakshya has become the new toast of the town. Having received critical appreciation for his performance in his last outing, Kill (2024), and now with several projects lined up, the actor's future in the industry looks bright. After Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Lakshya has been occupied shooting Chand Mera Dil alongside Ananya Panday in Dharma Productions. The young actor is also gearing up for Dostana 2 reboot, which, interestingly, was supposed to be his original debut film. While the film's initial lineup included Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya was the only one retained when the project was restructured. The latest reports suggest that the new version will feature Vikrant Massey alongside either Sreeleela or Pratibha Ranta.