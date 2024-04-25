Is Konkona Sen Sharma Dating Amol Parashar? Ex-Hubby Ranvir Shorey's Comment Hints So

Hyderabad: Fans of Konkana Sen Sharma were in for a suprise as they learned that the actress may have been secretly dating Amol Parashar. Interestingly enough, Konkana's ex-husband, Ranvir Shorey, has now appeared to confirm it.

A parody X handle, known for mocking politicians and other public figures, posted that Konkana made the "best decision" by leaving Ranvir Shorey and dating actor Amol Parashar, citing their political inclinations. Ranvir responded to the tweet, saying, "I agree."

For the unversed, the Wake Up Sid actress separated from her ex-husband, Ranvir Shorey, years ago and divorced in 2020. It seems that the actress has moved on with her love life and that she might be dating actor Amol Parashar. Moreover, Ranvir's newest comment on a post on X (previously Twitter) lends support to this theory.

Rumours circulated on the internet that Konkona Sen Sharma was dating her Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare co-star Amol Parashar. The duo's explosive chemistry in the film won hearts, and many began to suspect that they were more than just good friends. And now the rumours have found substance as the actress' ex-husband Ranvir Shorey has given his nod to the tweet.

Konkana Sensharma, recognised for her outstanding performances in films such as Page 3 and Wake Up Sid, has always had a low-key personal life. Similarly, Amol Parashar, known for his part in the film Sardar Udham, has kept his love relationships out of the spotlight. Despite speculations, the two have not responded to the rumours, preferring to remain silent on the topic.

On the professional front, Konkana Sen Sharma last appeared in Killer Soup, with Manoj Bajpayee. Killer Soup is a web series directed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has worked on acclaimed films like as Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya, and Sonchiriya. Apart from that, Konkona helmed a short film for Netflix's anthology series Lust Stories 2, which received favourable feedback. next up, she has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino.