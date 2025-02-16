ETV Bharat / entertainment

Is Kartik Aaryan's Musical Love Story With Sreeleela Aashiqui 3? First Look Teaser Divides Internet

In the first look teaser, Kartik is seen in a rugged new look sporting a thick bear, playing a guitar. The film will also mark the Hindi debut of South beauty Sreeleela.

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's new look from his upcoming untitled film was dropped on Saturday, initiating a wave of excitement and mixed reactions online. The romantic musical drama is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The fresh pairing in the Diwali 2025 release has already generated massive buzz. The teaser opened with a slowed-down version of the iconic song Tu Hi Zindagi Hai from Aashiqui 1, adding to the speculations of the Kartika and Sreeleela starrer being a threequel to the film. However, the film's fresh pairing, Kartik's look, and the opening reprised song all have sparked mixed reactions on X, with some lauding the upcoming musical, and some left dissatisfied.

Taking to X, a user wrote: "Loved Aashiqui 1&2 a lot. They got the pairing right for part 3 as well. Can't wait for the album and the movie #Aashiqui3." Another one wrote: "So,Tripti Dimrii has been replaced with Sreeleela. Idk much abt the first film but the biggest strength of the second film was the soundtrack. @ipritamofficial please provide an original album for the film. Without that, I feel this has a high chance of failing."

The reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) have been far from unanimous. Some netizens are excited about the film, while others are skeptical about the casting or the new interpretation of the Aashiqui franchise. In addition to expressing their admiration for the previous films, especially Aashiqui 2, many expressed their displeasure with losing the original creative powers, including Mohit Suri and the Bhatt family.

Moreover, there is a clear preference for the former casting of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, with some even advocating for their return. Another netizen opined: "Likh ke le lo #Aashiqui3 won't be even half as good as #aashiqui2 or #Aashiqui coz #bhatt family & mohit suri involvement is missing in the movie. #BhushanKumar talent is minting #money not making quality #film . Only #KartikAryan star power will save the film."

Another X user posted: "I reallly hope it’s not #Aashiqui3. Adityyyyaaaa ❤️ hona chahie usmee not #KartikAryan.Bring Adi and Shraddha back!!!#AdityaRoyKapur #ShraddhaKapoor."

But there have also been positive reactions to Kartik and Sreeleela's maiden collaboration, with fans praising their chemistry. In addition, a lot of people are looking forward to the music, hopeful that Pritam will make it stand out. Moreover, despite the differing opinions, Kartik's star power is evident, with many certain that the actor has what it takes to make the film a success.