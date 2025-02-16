Is Kartik Aaryan's Musical Love Story With Sreeleela Aashiqui 3? First Look Teaser Divides Internet

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's new look from his upcoming untitled film was dropped on Saturday, initiating a wave of excitement and mixed reactions online. The romantic musical drama is directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar.
In the first look teaser, Kartik is seen in a rugged new look sporting a thick bear, playing a guitar. The film will also mark the Hindi debut of South beauty Sreeleela.
Love Aashiqui 1&2 a lot. They got the pairing right for part 3 as well. Can't wait for the album and the movie #Aashiqui3 https://t.co/bDHHkD2Ey8— Vigilante (@darcy7338) February 16, 2025
The fresh pairing in the Diwali 2025 release has already generated massive buzz. The teaser opened with a slowed-down version of the iconic song Tu Hi Zindagi Hai from Aashiqui 1, adding to the speculations of the Kartika and Sreeleela starrer being a threequel to the film. However, the film's fresh pairing, Kartik's look, and the opening reprised song all have sparked mixed reactions on X, with some lauding the upcoming musical, and some left dissatisfied.
So,Tripti Dimrii has been replaced with Sreeleela.— Nandan (@__nndn__) February 15, 2025
Idk much abt the first film but the biggest strength of the second film was the soundtrack.@ipritamofficial please provide an original album for the film. Without that, I feel this has a high chance of failing.#Aashiqui3 pic.twitter.com/RsLuSilyTg
Likh ke le lo #Aashiqui3 won't be even half as good as #aashiqui2 or #Aashiqui coz #bhatt family & mohit suri involvement is missing in the movie. #BhushanKumar talent is minting #money not making quality #film . Only #KartikAryan star power will save the film. #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/15VXFbsBNb— Harshit Jaiswal (@Harshitjaisreal) February 16, 2025
Taking to X, a user wrote: "Loved Aashiqui 1&2 a lot. They got the pairing right for part 3 as well. Can't wait for the album and the movie #Aashiqui3." Another one wrote: "So,Tripti Dimrii has been replaced with Sreeleela. Idk much abt the first film but the biggest strength of the second film was the soundtrack. @ipritamofficial please provide an original album for the film. Without that, I feel this has a high chance of failing."
Istg if its aashiqui 3 with that cast am gonna give up on bollywood #aashiqui3— ♡ (@S_S_army) February 15, 2025
I reallly hope it’s not #Aashiqui3 🥺— Nonsie💕 (@shiningsoul29) February 15, 2025
Adityyyyaaaa ❤️ hona chahie usmee not #KartikAryan
Bring Adi and Shraddha back!!!#AdityaRoyKapur #ShraddhaKapoor ❤️🔥
The reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter) have been far from unanimous. Some netizens are excited about the film, while others are skeptical about the casting or the new interpretation of the Aashiqui franchise. In addition to expressing their admiration for the previous films, especially Aashiqui 2, many expressed their displeasure with losing the original creative powers, including Mohit Suri and the Bhatt family.
Jab Aapka Sikka 🪙 Chalta Hai then everyone wants to work with you. #KartikAaryan is currently the most #bankable actor in the #industry that's why #BhushanKumar wants him in every #movie let's see ye #Partnership kab tak chalegi #KartikAryan #Aashiqui3 #Aashiqui #quidproquo pic.twitter.com/K3t1vW2LKX— Harshit Jaiswal (@Harshitjaisreal) February 15, 2025
Moreover, there is a clear preference for the former casting of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, with some even advocating for their return. Another netizen opined: "Likh ke le lo #Aashiqui3 won't be even half as good as #aashiqui2 or #Aashiqui coz #bhatt family & mohit suri involvement is missing in the movie. #BhushanKumar talent is minting #money not making quality #film . Only #KartikAryan star power will save the film."
#Aashiqui3 First Look— Ritesh Bhardwaj (@MainHoonRitesh) February 15, 2025
DIRECTOR #AnuragBasu & MUSIC BY #Pritam (AMAZING DUO)
⭐ #LifeInAMetro
⭐ #Barfi
⭐ #Ludo
Song + Cinematography 💯 💯
GUITAR+ CIGARETTE 🔥🔥#KartikAaryan 's NEW AVATAR, RUGGED HAIR & HEAVY BEARD 🔥🔥
Chemistry b/w #Kartik & #Sreeleela QUITE IMPRESSIVE pic.twitter.com/a7foSpvnW1
Another X user posted: "I reallly hope it’s not #Aashiqui3. Adityyyyaaaa ❤️ hona chahie usmee not #KartikAryan.Bring Adi and Shraddha back!!!#AdityaRoyKapur #ShraddhaKapoor."
But there have also been positive reactions to Kartik and Sreeleela's maiden collaboration, with fans praising their chemistry. In addition, a lot of people are looking forward to the music, hopeful that Pritam will make it stand out. Moreover, despite the differing opinions, Kartik's star power is evident, with many certain that the actor has what it takes to make the film a success.
