Is Billie Eilish Dating Nat Wolff? Here's All You Need To Know About Singer's Rumoured Boyfriend

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff confirmed their romance with a kiss in Italy. The actor-musician starred in her music video in the song Chihiro.

American singer Billie Eilish
American singer Billie Eilish (Photo: IANS)
Published : June 9, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST

Hyderabad: Relationship rumours confirmed! Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were spotted sharing a passionate kiss on a balcony during a dreamy getaway to Venice, Italy. The couple, casually dressed in matching gray T-shirts, looked completely at ease as they sipped champagne and soaked up the sun. Their romantic PDA has now put all rumours to rest as Billie and Nat are officially together.

Speculation about their romance began in March when Billie, 23, and Nat, 30, were seen together enjoying a night out in New York City. International media at the time described them as "very affectionate," and fans quickly connected the dots. Now, with viral photos of their steamy moment in Italy, there's no doubt left.

So, who is Nat Wolff?

Nat Wolff is an American actor and musician, born on December 17, 1994, in Los Angeles. He found notoriety as a teenager on the Nickelodeon television series The Naked Brothers Band, created by his mother, Polly Draper. He starred in the series alongside his younger brother Alex Wolff. Over the years, Nat has created a strong acting resume, most recently in The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and the Netflix remake of Death Note.

Acting is not his only talent as Nat and Alex are also musicians. They have released several albums as a group including Black Sheep, Public Places, and Table for Two. While Billie and Nat's relationship is a romance, they also have a deeper connection. In 2024, Nat appeared in his girlfriend Billie's music video for Chihiro, which Billie directed herself. He also opened for her during the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour. These creative collaborations sparked a close bond between the two, which has now turned into a full-blown relationship.

Billie Eilish has previously been linked to rapper Brandon "Q" Adams, actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, and most recently, The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, whom she dated from 2022 to 2023. Billie, who has openly shared that she is bisexual, has always been honest about her love life.

