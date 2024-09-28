Is Benedict Garrett On Board for Yash's Toxic? British Actor's Latest Post Sparks Speculation

Hyderabad: Benedict Garrett, a Mumbai-based British actor known for his roles in films like Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Conjuring Kannappan, has hinted at joining the cast of the much-anticipated pan-India film Toxic, starring Kannada superstar Yash. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Geethu Mohandas and produced by Venkat Narayan Konanki under KVN Productions, Toxic has been generating immense buzz since its announcement, particularly around its impressive ensemble cast and Yash's striking new look.

Garrett's involvement in the film came when one of his social media posts went viral after teasing fans with a cryptic reply, indicating his collaboration with Yash. In response to a fan's comment which read "KGF 3 Adhira," Garrett replied, "Not quite. Although I am working with Yash at the moment." This revelation has only heightened the excitement surrounding Toxic, with many speculating about his arrival in the movie.

Benedict Garrett Hints At Joining Cast Of Yash's Film Toxic (ETV Bharat)

The film Toxic, made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, features an ensemble cast with Hollywood and Indian cinema icons, including veteran Telugu-Tamil actor Tanikella Bharani, who recently wrapped up filming his scenes. The star-studded cast has added to the speculation that other A-list actors like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi, may also join the project.

Set to release on April 10 next year, Toxic is shaping up to be a global cinematic event, with Yash reportedly playing dual roles in a gangster saga, set against the backdrop of a sprawling 20-acre set in Bangalore.