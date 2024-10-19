Is Akira Nandan Stepping Into Tollywood With OG Alongside His Father Pawan Kalyan?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film OG, directed by Sujeeth, is generating buzz with rumours that Akira Nandan, the elder son of power star Pawan Kalyan, is set to make his acting debut. Although Akira's mother Renu Desai has previously stated that her son is more focused on music and filmmaking, with a background in film studies, it seems the young talent may now be stepping into the spotlight as an actor.

Speculation is rife that Akira will take on a crucial cameo or possibly portray a younger version of Pawan Kalyan in the film. Some rumours even hint at a special character, crafted specifically to introduce Akira to Tollywood audiences. If true, this would mark his official entry into the film industry, with his father's immense fan base providing a strong foundation for his career.

OG, produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, is a Telugu-language gangster action thriller. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film features Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in leading roles and is reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs 250 crore. The movie is set against the backdrop of Mumbai, and the initial glimpse released last year received an overwhelming response from fans.

With Pawan Kalyan's political commitments growing, the timing seems right for Akira to make his debut, giving fans the chance to see both father and son share the big screen. While the filmmakers have yet to officially confirm Akira's role, social media is abuzz with speculation that his appearance in OG could be the start of a new chapter in his career.