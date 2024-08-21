ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Irritated' Hema Malini Removes Lady's Hand From Her Waist - Watch Viral Video

Hema Malini's discomfort at a Mumbai event, when a fan placed a hand around her waist, went viral, sparking debate online. Reactions were mixed, with some criticising her response and others defending her right to personal boundaries.

Hyderabad: Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini was present at an event in Mumbai on August 21. Following the occasion, several visuals of the actor-politician began circulating on social media. Among the visuals, what particularly drew attention was an incident where Hema seemed visibly annoyed when a woman tried to place her hand around Hema's waist for a photo with her.

A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram featuring Hema alongside singer Anup Jalota, as well as many others at the event. Shortly after, a woman approached to take a picture with the actor, and Hema's discomfort became apparent. She promptly requested the woman to remove her hand, displaying a clear need for personal space. At this moment, a man intervened, urging the woman to maintain her distance while posing alongside the renowned star.

This video quickly went viral and prompted a range of reactions from viewers. Some expressed their disappointment with Hema, labelling her behaviour as 'rude', while others argued that her reaction was unwarranted. Conversely, some netizens came to Hema's defence, emphasising the importance of respecting personal boundaries. One fan wrote, "Just don’t touch people without consent be respectful she’s neither your friend nor your family she’s every right to be protective of herself…..her being uncomfortable is nothing wrong here."

Hema Malini, a well-known figure in Indian cinema who has transitioned into politics, has starred in numerous hit films such as Sholay, Jamai Raja, Kudrat, Desh Premee, Jyoti, Kranti, Do Aur Do Paanch, and Baghban, among others. Most recently, she appeared in the 2020 movie Shimla Mirchi.

