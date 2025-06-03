IPL 2025 Final: Anushka Sharma Cheers For Virat Kohli As RCB Aims For Historic First Title

Hyderabad: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a sea of red and gold on a historic night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took the field for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS). After a nine-year-long wait, RCB returned to the finals of the IPL, and the excitement among fans was noticeable. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor and Virat Kohli's spouse, Anushka Sharma, was present in the stands, cheering for the team and her husband.

Thousands of RCB fans made their way to the stadium wearing the jersey of the team, creating a colourful display for what should be an unforgettable clash. Visuals from the venue show Anushka Sharma emotional and lively in cheering for RCB, providing her support while the franchise tried to capture their first IPL title.

At the toss, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won and opted to bowl first. "We're going to bowl. Only want to give positive signs to my mind and body. It's an amazing day. The crowd is electrifying. All we have to do is come here and cherish. Boys are in brilliant shape and mindset," Iyer said. He mentioned the importance of staying composed in a high-pressure match: "All we spoke about in the team meeting was that the calmer you are, the better. Nerves are fine. I won't say it's just like another game. It's the final and we're going to play like a final. Tremendous feeling just thinking about lifting the trophy. Same team."

RCB captain Rajat Patidar, standing in for the injured Faf du Plessis, expressed confidence despite losing the toss. "We were also going to bowl. Pitch looks hard, will try to put a good score and put them under pressure. Till now we've played good cricket. It's just another game for us. It's a big stage, but as I said, it's just another away game for us. Same team. Pitch is looking good. I think it's a flat track, a mix of red and black soil."