IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman to Perform at Opening Ceremony

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is scheduled to commence on March 22, with a star-studded opening ceremony. The official announcement reveals that Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will perform at the event, along with renowned singer Sonu Nigam and music director AR Rahman, joining them.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are all set for the release of their much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will captivate the audience with their electrifying performances at the opening ceremony of IPL 2024. Furthermore, the spectators will be enthralled by the musical talent of Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman.

According to a newswire, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will present a melodic repertoire, including patriotic songs and popular Bollywood hits, during the event. Providing insights into the programme's duration, a source disclosed that the entire show, including performances by Akshay and Tiger, will last approximately 30 minutes.

Adding to the excitement, the source shared that the opening ceremony will showcase an innovative AR (Augmented Reality) technology display in addition to the musical performances, to further enhance the viewers' experience.

Following Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans can anticipate Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff reuniting in Rohit Shetty's forthcoming release, Singham Again, scheduled to release on Independence Day. This instalment of the Singham sequel will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay, Tiger and Arjun Kapoor.