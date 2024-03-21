IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman to Perform at Opening Ceremony

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff, Singers Sonu Nigam-AR Rahman to Perform at Opening Ceremony

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to enthral the audiences with their performances at the opening ceremony of IPL 2024, which will kickstart on March 22. Music legends Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman are also going to perform at the event.

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is scheduled to commence on March 22, with a star-studded opening ceremony. The official announcement reveals that Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will perform at the event, along with renowned singer Sonu Nigam and music director AR Rahman, joining them.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are all set for the release of their much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, will captivate the audience with their electrifying performances at the opening ceremony of IPL 2024. Furthermore, the spectators will be enthralled by the musical talent of Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman.

According to a newswire, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will present a melodic repertoire, including patriotic songs and popular Bollywood hits, during the event. Providing insights into the programme's duration, a source disclosed that the entire show, including performances by Akshay and Tiger, will last approximately 30 minutes.

Adding to the excitement, the source shared that the opening ceremony will showcase an innovative AR (Augmented Reality) technology display in addition to the musical performances, to further enhance the viewers' experience.

Following Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans can anticipate Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff reuniting in Rohit Shetty's forthcoming release, Singham Again, scheduled to release on Independence Day. This instalment of the Singham sequel will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay, Tiger and Arjun Kapoor.

READ MORE

  1. It's 'Ouch' Moment for Tiger Shroff as Akshay Kumar Leaves 'Chote' Hanging Mid-Air - Watch
  2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Makers on BO Clash with Maidaan: 'Announced Our Release Much Earlier'
  3. BMCM Song Wallah Habibi: Akshay-Tiger Raise Temperature with Manushi Chhillar-Alaya F in New Track
Last Updated :2 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.