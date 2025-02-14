Invisible Abuse in Marriage: How Sanya Malhotra's Mrs. Shines Light on What Not to Do in a Marriage

Hyderabad: Mrs., a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, is a daring film on marriage directed by Arati Kadav. Released on Zee5, this gripping movie offers an honest depiction of the life of Richa, played by Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra. She is a passionate dancer who feels confined by marriage and social norms.

Mrs., a family drama, underscores the unseen challenges women face in their relationships and the unsaid sacrifices they make at the expense of their happiness and aspirations. The film follows Richa's life after marriage to Diwakar, who is a doctor (played by Nishant Dahiya). At its core, the film sheds light on a neglected partner's dreams, passions, and individuality, which were sacrificed for another's comfort.

The movie delves into the subtle situations of ignoring a partner's emotional needs and snatching their identity. The protagonist, Richa, initially is filled with hope and enthusiasm but quickly becomes trapped in a monotonous cycle of domestic chores in her marriage. The film showcases how Richa's home environment creates a feeling of confinement in contrast to her liberation at the dance studio through its cinematographic vision. Amazing shots of the daily household chores perfectly demonstrate her routine and the dance sequences illustrate her suppressed dream desires. The music of the story is in perfect harmony with Richa's emotional experience and adds more feel to the movie.

This is not the first attempt as Bollywood movies in the past have portrayed difficult marriages with dramatic confrontations, and emotional outbursts. However, Mrs. deviates from these norms by offering a more complex and internalised representation of a tough marriage. Rather than portraying a woman openly defying her situation, Richa's path is one of self-discovery.

Mrs. raises the discussion by going deeper into the idea of invisible abuse, even if movies like Tumhari Sulu and Darlings have in the past dealt with similar topic. This distinguishes Mrs. from the conventional tales in which women's struggles are waged through confrontation.