INTERVIEW | Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi on Romcom Dhoom Dhaam, Challenges Doing Mindless Comedy and Breaking Stereotypes

Pratik Gandhi, known for his intense portrayal in Scam 1992, broke away from serious roles with the comedy-drama Madgaon Express successfully transitioning into comedy. Similarly, Yami Gautam, who is considered to be one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, has the ability to move between genres with films like Vicky Donor, Uri, Badlapur, Bala and most recently Article 370 [highest grossing female-led film of 2024], where she took charge of a strong, impactful subject, earning widespread acclaim. Now both the actors are collaborating in an action-packed mystery thriller Dhoom Dhaam that follows the story of newlyweds ‘Koyal’ and ‘Veer’ and how their first night takes an unexpected turn with mysterious goons hot on their trail. Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhoom Dhaam is set to premiere on Netflix on February 14.

"After Scam, everyone thought I’d only be suited for serious roles, no one expected me to do comedy, but with Madgaon, I surprised everyone. I really enjoy this genre. Dho om Dhaam has all the elements of a comedy of errors. It’s a complete situational comedy, and the audience really connects with the bizarre situations. It’s not your typical rom-com hero—he is relatable, vulnerable, and ends up in the most unexpected situations," says Gandhi. “This film is a wild, unpredictable ride. This is a new-age rom-com in the space of caper comedy. Very commercial, family entertainer, and cracking, which was a challenge for us. I thoroughly enjoyed playing Koyal. She defies the usual ‘bride’ stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything you have watched on screen before. I am sure a lot of girls today will connect with her,” says Gautam.

A still from Dhoom Dhaam (Photo Credit: Special arrangement)

Playing Veer may have been a refreshing experience for Gandhi but he does believe that comedy is the most difficult genre to crack. “That’s because something that might look absolutely funny on paper, or may look funny when we perform it is not necessary that everything will translate for the audience when they actually see it on screen without any reference. Doing mindless comedy with conviction is very challenging for an actor and I also enjoy that,” he says.

He further explains, “These kinds of films have a certain element of fantastical world which is not something we see every day happening around us. So, the reference points are different and that also comes from the intensity of an individual. Then it has to be a collective call on what you want to project, the entire crew has to come to one conclusion and that has to be the ‘sur’ of the whole film. With a lot of films when I am watching as an audience, I feel that this scene is from some other film even as individually that scene might work. It suddenly puts you off that this was not the tone of the film.. suddenly why did this happen? It is a blessing when the entire team is ready to come to one common ground especially in a genre like this.”

A still from Dhoom Dhaam (Photo Credit: Special arrangement)

Talking about female-led comedies which is such a rarity, Gautam says, “It comes from the writing and that is one department that needs more encouragement and importance in the industry. We need to write more female characters that are funny and different with a lot of substance and that is why actresses like Sridevi have been timeless. Look at her diverse work and filmography and that comes from good writing.” If one may recall Gautam was showered praises for her role in 2019 release Bala in which she played this ditsy dramatic tiktok star Pari Mishra that turned out to be the highlight of the film and also the game changer for Gautam giving her a different canvas and a different voice to express her choices as an actor.

Over the years Gautam has been carefully picking meaty roles and has also driven her career with solo lead films to which she says, “There is absolutely a very conscious choice to pick different roles. There was a time when I was just looking for opportunities. I was being constantly asked why do you do so few films, are you very choosy but I didn’t have the courage to say at that time that I want to do more films but I am not getting the kind of work that I wanted. Whatever I was doing then may have not been the best but that probably was the best opportunity at that point of time. I want to voice my choices only through my work ..I am not into heavy PR machinery and I also believe that PR machinery has to be in sync with the body of work I do, it cannot supersede that. My work is my best PR. Just see my film, my work and whatever is your first emotion from your heart is the correct one.”

Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in a still from Dhoom Dhaam (Photo Credit: Special arrangement)

Gandhi and Gautam found each other’s process very organic and genuine. “Yami is open to interpreting the same line, same word, same scene multiple times with the same unsurety and that is a very interesting approach for an actor. Hers is very good filmography but she doesn’t carry the baggage and is ready to explore and experiment and that is the best quality of an actor because we are in the business of experiments,” says Gandhi about his co-star while Gautam found him to be an extremely patient and supportive co-actor. “Many a times being a good actor and being a good co-actor can be different. We all know Pratik is a phenomenal actor but to be so aware, to be so attentive and be there every time for everyone, to be a team player is a great quality. I used to get stuck when I had to say cuss words in my dialogues... I have never abused anyone in my life and I would take hours to get convinced and at such time Pratik would not only be waiting patiently but he would help me in such scenes,” says Gautam. Says the director, “Both Yami and Pratik were each other’s cheer leader throughout the film. They were helping each other, pushing each other...”

It is for the first time that Gandhi will be seen showing off his six-pack abs and to achieve a toned body with abs he says he had to put in a lot of hard work. “I was always like this—maybe not with such a sharp definition, but largely the same body frame. However, a lot of hard work went into achieving this look for the film.” During this time, he had to maintain a protein-rich diet and work out regularly with minimum sleep. “I ate a lot of protein, worked out intensely, and barely got any sleep. I drank very little water and endured cramps—all for this body,” says Gandhi who likes keeping things real and that probably comes from his schooling and background in theatre.

“Theatre has given me everything, all the understanding of all the emotions. As a person also theatre plays a huge role in my life the way I look at life or the world today. It is an internal part which will never go. After doing any film I want to go back to theatre and challenge myself again because in theatre there are no retakes and there is zero scope for error... if I have to deliver a two hour monologue am I still able to do it or not. Every year as you age you want to challenge yourself to see if you still have that sharpness, if you can deliver those actions, reactions and body gestures. You can call it selfishness that I keep myself active in theatre so that if I get a good opportunity in films... I can better myself there,” he says.

Gautam had earlier collaborated with Aditya Dhar on his directorial debut Uri: The Surgical Strike making her familiar with his work process. “Aditya has a tendency of breaking patterns with actors. I don’t think many directors would have cast me for that role [in Uri] because there used to be this simple, sweet, demure, damsel in distress kind of perception about me and he broke that pattern. Uri was a very different subject for me at that time though I am the same actor who debuted with a film like Vicky Donor but people forget. Aditya often comes with a certain perspective and nazariya,” says Gautam. Incidentally, her Uri co-star Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhava, a theatrical release clashes with Dhoom Dhaam to which Dhar says, “I am looking forward to it. Vicky is a close friend so I am really keen to know exactly what he has done.”

Interestingly, 2024 has been a breakthrough year for both Gautam and Gandhi. Marked by the success of three films - Do Aur Do Pyaar, Madgaon Express, and Agni, Gandhi’s foothold in the industry seems to have further strengthened while Gautam’s performance in the massive box office hit Article 370 earned her critical acclaim and audience appreciation. However, the industry with its star system and perception about who is an actor and who is a star, what's commercial and what's non-commercial... remain debatable. “When a writer is writing the film it is not in his mind that this is a non-commercial film. If it works commercially, it is a commercial film and if it doesn’t it becomes a non-commercial film. This perception is such that it is not there in anybody’s hand and it changes every time. So for an actor to be a star and star to be an actor... only those who have these things in their head can respond. We don’t understand how we are perceived,” says Gandhi.