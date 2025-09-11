ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview| Why Mujeeb Khan Chose Only Premchand's Stories; Challenges Of Theatre In OTT Era And Global Vision

New Delhi: Mujeeb Khan needs no introduction in the world of stagecraft. The celebrated actor-director has been setting new milestones for decades. In recent years he created a world record by staging 215 stories of Munshi Premchand, one of India's most revered novelists. His journey in theatre has also been recognised by the Limca Book of Records and the Worldwide Book of Records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent him a congratulatory letter, praising his contribution to Indian theatre.

On September 10, Khan and his team set yet another benchmark. At Delhi's LTG Auditorium in Mandi House, they staged 22 stories of Premchand in 22 different languages, all in a single day on one stage. The feat underlined Khan's belief yet again that Premchand's stories remain timeless and universal, weaving together the diverse languages and cultures of India.

So where does this vision to attempt the impossible come from? Mujeeb Khan opened up in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat ahead of the show in the national capital.

22 Stories in 22 Languages in One Day

"In 22 languages, 22 stories, of one writer, on one stage, in one day. That is a world record. Something that has never been attempted before," claimed Khan.

For the last 20 years, he has been staging plays only based on Premchand's works. Many wonder how he manages performances in so many different tongues. His answer was simple.

"I have staged every story of Premchand at least 200 times. I know the core emotions of each story. So even if an actor speaks Tamil and I don't understand the language, I know exactly which dialogue he is delivering. If there is a mistake, I can correct it immediately," he explained.

This year's grand experiment includes Hindi, Santhali, Urdu, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Nepali, Bangla, Dogri, Tamil, Assamese, Bodo, Telugu, Sindhi, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Marathi, Maithili, Kannada and Gujarati. "Some of these languages are rarely heard in theatre," Khan pointed out.

Why Only Premchand?

Khan recalls a fascinating detail about the legendary writer. "Munshi ji once wrote that whenever he thought of writing a story, he first jotted down its basic outline in English. If that outline gave him a sense of drama, only then he developed it further. Imagine the kind of drama hidden in the stories of a writer who searched for it even in the plot stage," Khan said.

Setting Records, One Stage at a Time

Khan has already earned two major world records. First, for staging 215 of Premchand's stories with one director and one team, which won him a place in the Limca Book of Records. Then, two years ago on Premchand's death anniversary, he staged eight stories in eight different languages on the same day. That feat was recognised by the Worldwide Book of Records.

For him, the goal remains clear. "I want Premchand's stories to reach every corner of India in different languages so that they keep us connected," he said.

Performing Beyond Mother Tongues