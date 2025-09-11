Interview| Why Mujeeb Khan Chose Only Premchand's Stories; Challenges Of Theatre In OTT Era And Global Vision
Renowned theatre director Mujeeb Khan spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat about his plays based on Premchand's stories, challenges of theatre, and dreams of global recognition.
New Delhi: Mujeeb Khan needs no introduction in the world of stagecraft. The celebrated actor-director has been setting new milestones for decades. In recent years he created a world record by staging 215 stories of Munshi Premchand, one of India's most revered novelists. His journey in theatre has also been recognised by the Limca Book of Records and the Worldwide Book of Records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent him a congratulatory letter, praising his contribution to Indian theatre.
On September 10, Khan and his team set yet another benchmark. At Delhi's LTG Auditorium in Mandi House, they staged 22 stories of Premchand in 22 different languages, all in a single day on one stage. The feat underlined Khan's belief yet again that Premchand's stories remain timeless and universal, weaving together the diverse languages and cultures of India.
So where does this vision to attempt the impossible come from? Mujeeb Khan opened up in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat ahead of the show in the national capital.
22 Stories in 22 Languages in One Day
"In 22 languages, 22 stories, of one writer, on one stage, in one day. That is a world record. Something that has never been attempted before," claimed Khan.
For the last 20 years, he has been staging plays only based on Premchand's works. Many wonder how he manages performances in so many different tongues. His answer was simple.
"I have staged every story of Premchand at least 200 times. I know the core emotions of each story. So even if an actor speaks Tamil and I don't understand the language, I know exactly which dialogue he is delivering. If there is a mistake, I can correct it immediately," he explained.
This year's grand experiment includes Hindi, Santhali, Urdu, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi, Kashmiri, Nepali, Bangla, Dogri, Tamil, Assamese, Bodo, Telugu, Sindhi, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Marathi, Maithili, Kannada and Gujarati. "Some of these languages are rarely heard in theatre," Khan pointed out.
Why Only Premchand?
Khan recalls a fascinating detail about the legendary writer. "Munshi ji once wrote that whenever he thought of writing a story, he first jotted down its basic outline in English. If that outline gave him a sense of drama, only then he developed it further. Imagine the kind of drama hidden in the stories of a writer who searched for it even in the plot stage," Khan said.
Setting Records, One Stage at a Time
Khan has already earned two major world records. First, for staging 215 of Premchand's stories with one director and one team, which won him a place in the Limca Book of Records. Then, two years ago on Premchand's death anniversary, he staged eight stories in eight different languages on the same day. That feat was recognised by the Worldwide Book of Records.
For him, the goal remains clear. "I want Premchand's stories to reach every corner of India in different languages so that they keep us connected," he said.
Performing Beyond Mother Tongues
The upcoming feat involves 15 actors performing in languages that are not even their mother tongue. Khan explained how challenging that is. "First, the scripts are prepared in multiple languages. Then the actors work with language experts to understand every line. Only when emotions and dedication are infused does a play truly come alive," he said.
At Prem Utsav, the festival dedicated to Premchand, 39 acclaimed theatre artists from across states and languages perform. The plays vary in length, from 5 minutes in Bodo to 45 minutes in Hindi and Urdu.
Staying True to Premchand
Khan insisted on one principle. "We never tamper with Premchand's stories. Not even a single word is changed. Of course, translation from one language to another brings some natural shifts. But the basic essence remains untouched," he quipped.
Sound, Light and Precision
For an event of such scale, technical preparation becomes crucial. "We first create a base lighting set-up. Then we fine-tune it for each play. During performance, only the required lighting and sound for that particular play is used," Khan explained.
A Letter from the Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wrote to Khan, applauding his efforts. "The Prime Minister appreciated that our work connects different languages and cultures. It is our good fortune to have been doing this for the past three decades and showcasing it to the world," Khan said.
Preparing for Months
Mujeeb Khan and his team dedicate nearly six months every year to preparing for Prem Utsav. "From January to July, we work tirelessly to shape this festival," he shared. Each year, something new and daring is added.
Dream of Taking Premchand to International Stage
So far, Khan's troupe has staged Premchand's works in 25 out of 36 Indian languages. His dream now is to take them to international stages. "I want to see Premchand in Japanese, Chinese, Korean, French, Italian and more. You will be surprised to know that his complete literature already exists in South Korea. Nobody knows how far Premchand's words have travelled," Khan revealed.
Theatre in the Age of OTT
On a parting note, Khan also spoke about the challenges of keeping theatre alive today. "Theatre rents are sky-high. Even in Delhi, the cost is one lakh rupees. Then we must think of how much to price tickets. In the OTT era, those who continue staging plays are fighting a big battle. Every performance is an act of courage," he said.
