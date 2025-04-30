What If I Tell You: National Award-winning Filmmaker Explores What It Means to Live, Love, and Long after Surviving Breast Cancer

In a society where silence often seems safer than honesty and illness is discussed in hushed tones and vulnerability is seen as weakness, filmmaker Teenaa Kaur Pasricha chose to pick up a camera. Not to document others, but to turn the lens on herself. Not to capture just the moments polished enough to share, but the awkward pauses, the difficult questions, the things people usually hide. The result is What If I Tell You. An almost 53-minute-long documentary film that explores what it means to live, love, and long for connection after surviving breast cancer. It’s raw, revealing, and sprinkled with surprising warmth.

The film is set to be screened at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, on May 15 and is already on the film festival circuit. The visual palette of the documentary spans a range of locations, from the village of Satak in Maharashtra to the bustling cities like Mumbai and Delhi, followed by the historic cities of Jaipur and Ajmer, and the picturesque landscapes of Munsyari in Uttarakhand.

Teenaa at mammogram (Photo: Special arrangement)

Teenaa is no stranger to tackling uncomfortable truths. Her last film, 1984, When the Sun Didn't Rise, won the National Award for Best Investigative Film. But What If I Tell You is different. It is a deeply personal documentary about life after breast cancer, dating in a judgmental world, and the unspoken grief of being visibly different in a culture that reveres conformity.

“People don’t want to talk about breast cancer,” Teenaa says. “Even in their personal spaces, even within families. Women are shy to detect a lump, and going to a doctor becomes a huge deal. So I thought, if I don’t talk about it, then who will?”

It wasn’t immediate. The documentary took shape only after her treatment ended. “I didn’t have the energy before that,” she admits. “The disease takes so much from a person...physically, emotionally. But once I began to recover, I realised how important it was to speak. I looked for films to watch when I was diagnosed, and there was nothing. No one is telling me what life after cancer would look like.”

What If I Tell You breaks that silence. In it, Teenaa meets friends, family, and men from dating apps, not to make a spectacle, but to see how her diagnosis and its visible aftermath alter how people perceive her. “Hair is such a big deal in India. It’s associated with beauty, femininity. Losing it makes you stand out and people always question difference... and that’s when I knew I had to talk about it.”

But this isn’t just a story about illness. The documentary is about identity, love, and the idea of worthiness. One of the central questions the film explores is whether society, especially men, can accept a woman who’s been through something like this. “In the beginning,” Teenaa says, “I was thinking: if I were a man, would my parents accept a woman who had survived breast cancer? And if I did marry her, would life be peaceful? In your twenties, probably not. The pressure from society would be too much. But in your thirties, maybe.”

A still from What If I Tell You (Photo: Special arrangement)

The men she meets, a handful who agreed to be filmed, reveal as much about society as they do about themselves and Teenaa's journey. One asked if she could cook. Another if she had her own house in Mumbai. “I was stunned,” she says. “Imagine — I’ve never even asked a man how much he earns. Not even my brother. And here I am being asked if I own property so that someone can come live with me.”

Yet, she’s not here to judge. "We’re all the same. Men, women... all of us are bothered by our conditioning, all bound by family expectations. In our society, both men and women are equally victims of conditioning.'"

She speaks of anger too. Not dramatised for the camera, but real, quiet fury. “I was angry in two places in the film,” she says. “But I didn’t want to show it too much. I had to work hard to control it. It’s hard when someone questions your value because of your body or your past. But eventually, I realised we all contradict ourselves. And that’s human.”

Teena Kaur's father Mahendra Pal Singh, and mother, Surinder Kaur (Photo: Special arrangement)

Her parents appear throughout the film, offering glimpses into generational shifts and tensions. Her father, progressive at times, still fixates on her marriage. Her mother, a woman of quiet strength and sacrifice, tucks away her much-loved hobby of embroidery in a trunk alongside the Phulkari shawls she crafted before marriage. She symbolises the lives women were told to shrink for marriage, for family, for what was considered 'right.' Yet, she also finds her daughter’s choices both admirable and confusing.

“They’re not just my parents,” Teenaa says. “They’re everyone’s parents. They represent a generation that hasn’t always been allowed to evolve. And yet, there’s love. They represent most Indian families -- affectionate, well-meaning, and deeply conditioned."

Some of the hardest scenes were the most personal ones. “Talking to my mother and father on camera... that was the most difficult. We’re not a family that openly discusses things. We’ve always been very hush-hush. But that’s where the real change begins -- with conversations that make us uncomfortable.”

Still, What If I Tell You is not a confessional. It’s beautifully restrained and deeply human, as Teenaa never tells you what to think. “I didn’t want to be judgmental. I didn’t want to influence the audience. That would be unethical.”

What If I Tell You Isn’t Just About Surviving Cancer - It’s About Seeking Love, and Eventually Finding It Within (Photo: Special arrangement)

Her approach to filmmaking -- fair, complex, and balanced -- mirrors her work in 1984, When the Sun Didn’t Rise, which included interviews with one of the key perpetrators of the anti-Sikh riots. “I believe in giving space to all voices. I don’t want to make one-sided films.”

And in this one, she gives space even to herself. A space to evolve. The most important journey of the film, she says, is learning self-love. “When I met Kalashi, a healer in Mumbai, she kept talking about self-love. I asked her, ‘What is self-love?’ I didn’t understand it at first. But slowly, I realised -- it’s about boundaries. It’s about not being upset when others are. It’s about protecting your inner self. If I don’t love myself, how can I give love to the world?”

That transformation is at the heart of What If I Tell You. It’s less about surviving cancer and more about finding wholeness in its aftermath. Not through validation from a partner, but from a place of deep self-understanding.

Teenaa at Munsyari in Uttarakhand (Photo: Special arrangement)

The documentary was never meant to be a “heroic survivor” story, says Teenaa. Her biggest hope for What If I Tell You is that it finds its audience. Especially, the women who need it most. “Right now, in this very moment, there are hospitals full of people undergoing treatment for breast cancer. And there is a dearth of reference points. This film is for them...so that they can see something, feel something, maybe even smile.”

She laughs when asked if she’s found love. “No, I haven’t found the one yet. I’ve been too busy working.”

Teenaa has already moved on to her next projects. She’s pitching two feature films. One is about environmental conservation, and another set in Punjab, focused on farmers and the food we eat. “Both are in commercial space, and these stories matter deeply to me,” she says.

What If I Tell You isn’t just about illness. "It’s about seeking love, and eventually, finding it within," says Kaur, who through the course of the film undergoes a transformation not just as a survivor, but as a woman re-learning how to live.