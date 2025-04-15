ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'Waack Girl' Mekhola Bose: 'Dancer Needs Athlete's Strength, Actor's Heart, And Model's Grace'

Hyderabad: Mumbai may have seen many talents rise from Bengal, and one such rising star is Mekhola Bose. Granddaughter of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Mekhola is making waves in both the dance and acting world. After creating a stir with her performances in the Hindi film Yeh Ballet and the web series Waack Girls, she's now set to represent India at the prestigious Waacking World Festival in Peru. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Mekhola shares her journey, dreams, and reflections.

Q: You're representing India at the Waacking World Festival - how are preparations coming along?

Mekhola: Team India has received an invitation to participate in the competition in Peru. Right now, we're looking for sponsors and will begin full preparations in a few days. We're currently working on creating a pitch for potential sponsors while our dance practice continues as usual.

Mekhola Bose Interview (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Q: You've established yourself in Mumbai - why don't audiences in Kolkata see you as much?

Mekhola: It's not exactly like that. I started working in Kolkata from the age of 16. But now I'm exploring opportunities in other places too. Alongside, I'm learning and working on different kinds of projects.

Q: As a dancer, what is the scope like in Mumbai?

Mekhola: There's a lot of respect for dancers in Mumbai, as it happens in big industries. There are excellent opportunities here too. But of course, it all depends on hard work - if you work hard, there's both recognition and scope.

Q: Between dance and acting, which one are you more passionate about?

Mekhola: Right now, I love both equally. A dancer needs an athlete's athleticism, an actor's emotion and believability, and a model's sense of aesthetics - dance brings everything together. That's why I value both art forms.

Mekhola Bose Interview (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Q: When did you start learning dance?

Mekhola: Since 2011. I learned from my crew members, then attended workshops with international dancers. I also learned a lot from my friends in the national dance scene.