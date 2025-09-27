ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Untold Story Of Mayabini Ratir Bukut: Manas Barua Reveals Why Zubeen Garg Had To Write The Song Twice

Guwahati: For the past week, one song has echoed across Assam, binding millions of voices together in a chorus of grief and love - Mayabini Ratir Bukut. What was once a soulful melody from an Assamese film has transformed into something far greater - a collective prayer and a symbol of farewell for one of Assam's most beloved artists, Zubeen Garg.

The emotional connection is so deep that the late singer himself had once expressed his wish, saying, "When I die, you must sing Mayabini Ratir Bukut."

That wish was fulfilled to the last word. At his funeral, thousands of admirers, with tearful eyes, sang the song not as entertainment but as devotion. Amid chants and hymns, Mayabini Ratir Bukut rose like a prayer. It was perhaps the first time anywhere in the world that a modern, melodic number was turned into a prayer at a funeral.

Nevertheless, behind this iconic song lies a touching story. Director Munin Barua's son and Zubeen's close friend, Manas Barua, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat and shared the anecdote behind Mayabini Ratir Bukut.

The Origin Of Mayabini Ratir Bukut

The iconic song was from the 2001 Assamese film Daag, directed by Munin Barua. When the movie was released, Zubeen Garg shared with audiences the unusual story behind its creation.

The tale began with Munin Barua's son, Manas Barua, who was also the film's first assistant director. For the film, Manas often pushed Zubeen to write the song quickly. One night, around 3 am, Zubeen finally gave in. He penned down the lyrics, handed the paper to Manas, who absentmindedly slipped it into his trouser pocket and went home.

The next day, without realising the lyrics were still in the pocket, Manas's trousers were washed. Four days later, when Zubeen asked him, "Where's the song I wrote for you that night?" Manas could only confess that the paper had been destroyed in the wash.

Left helpless, Zubeen tried to reconstruct the lyrics from memory. But the only lines he could recall were: "Mayabini ratir bukut, dekha palu tumar sobi..." It was from this fragment that the journey of the now-legendary song began again.