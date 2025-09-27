INTERVIEW | Untold Story Of Mayabini Ratir Bukut: Manas Barua Reveals Why Zubeen Garg Had To Write The Song Twice
Zubeen Garg's song Mayabini Ratir Bukut - lost and rewritten during Daag's making - was sung by thousands as a heartfelt prayer at his funeral.
Guwahati: For the past week, one song has echoed across Assam, binding millions of voices together in a chorus of grief and love - Mayabini Ratir Bukut. What was once a soulful melody from an Assamese film has transformed into something far greater - a collective prayer and a symbol of farewell for one of Assam's most beloved artists, Zubeen Garg.
The emotional connection is so deep that the late singer himself had once expressed his wish, saying, "When I die, you must sing Mayabini Ratir Bukut."
That wish was fulfilled to the last word. At his funeral, thousands of admirers, with tearful eyes, sang the song not as entertainment but as devotion. Amid chants and hymns, Mayabini Ratir Bukut rose like a prayer. It was perhaps the first time anywhere in the world that a modern, melodic number was turned into a prayer at a funeral.
Nevertheless, behind this iconic song lies a touching story. Director Munin Barua's son and Zubeen's close friend, Manas Barua, spoke exclusively to ETV Bharat and shared the anecdote behind Mayabini Ratir Bukut.
The Origin Of Mayabini Ratir Bukut
The iconic song was from the 2001 Assamese film Daag, directed by Munin Barua. When the movie was released, Zubeen Garg shared with audiences the unusual story behind its creation.
The tale began with Munin Barua's son, Manas Barua, who was also the film's first assistant director. For the film, Manas often pushed Zubeen to write the song quickly. One night, around 3 am, Zubeen finally gave in. He penned down the lyrics, handed the paper to Manas, who absentmindedly slipped it into his trouser pocket and went home.
The next day, without realising the lyrics were still in the pocket, Manas's trousers were washed. Four days later, when Zubeen asked him, "Where's the song I wrote for you that night?" Manas could only confess that the paper had been destroyed in the wash.
Left helpless, Zubeen tried to reconstruct the lyrics from memory. But the only lines he could recall were: "Mayabini ratir bukut, dekha palu tumar sobi..." It was from this fragment that the journey of the now-legendary song began again.
Manas Barua Recalls The Creation Of Mayabini Ratir Bukut
Looking back, Manas Barua recalls those days as a period of intense creativity. "Those were days of pure creation. At the time, Pabitra Margherita and Jayanta Patra were close friends of Zubeen. All the work was happening under DG Music. Zubeen was a very whimsical artist. Munin Barua realised early on that one couldn't force deadlines on him. While Munin Barua preferred working during the day, Zubeen's creativity only began after midnight. As the first assistant director of Daag, I was also a die-hard fan of Zubeen. The responsibility of pushing work forward often fell on me," he said.
The making of Mayabini Ratir Bukut was no different. "For this song, Zubeen composed the tune first, but it took him time to pen the lyrics. Days went by, so I kept pushing him. One night, slightly irritated, he told me, 'Why do you keep bothering me? I'll write it, Vaiman da knows you people don't understand me.' But since the shooting schedule was getting tight, I pushed him harder. I used to call him Gargi. That night, unable to find paper, he scribbled the lyrics on the foil inside a cigarette packet and handed it to me. I put it in my pocket and went home."
"My mother washed the trousers, and the lyrics were destroyed," Manas recalls with regret. "The very first Mayabini that Zubeen wrote was lost forever."
Rewriting Mayabini Ratir Bukut
But destiny had other plans. "Writing a song twice is not easy," Manas said. "It's like painting a picture and then trying to repaint the exact same picture."
A few days later, while they were in Mumbai for the remaining work on the film, the miracle happened. At Geet Audiocraft Studio, one night, Zubeen turned to Manas and said, 'I still remember the line Mayabini ratir bukut... do you remember any other line?' Manas responded instantly: "I recalled one line I loved - Dhumuhaar xote mur bohu jugore nason." And with just these two remembered lines, the new Mayabini Ratir Bukut was born.
"In one corner of the Geet Audiocraft Studio, Zubeen took a white sheet of paper and wrote the new version of the song," Manas recalls. "That very night, the song was recorded."
A Song That Became a Prayer
What began as a simple melody for a film has, over the years, grown into something much larger - a cultural landmark and now, an immortal prayer. When thousands sang Mayabini Ratir Bukut at the funeral of its creator, it wasn't just music anymore. It was an anthem of love, loss, and remembrance.
