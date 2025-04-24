'They Walked in as Actors, Not Stars': Tharun Moorthy on Directing The Iconic Mohanlal-Shobana Pair in Thudarum

It was in 1985 that Malayalam cinema witnessed the birth of an on-screen pairing destined to rule the silver screen, Mohanlal and Shobana. Their first collaboration, Avidathe Pole Ivideyum, marked the beginning of a magical partnership that struck an instant chord with audiences.

Across the decades and more than 50 films, the duo brought to life a wide range of relationships. They essayed star-crossed lovers in Pakshe and Minnaram, estranged partners in Vellanakalude Nadu, and emotionally bonded friends in Manichitrathazhu and Sagar Alias Jacky Reloaded. Be it comedy, tragedy, tender or matured romances, Mohanlal and Shobana infused their roles with a rare emotional depth that elevated every frame they shared.

Between the shots moment from Thudarum making (Photo: Special arrangement)

And now, after 20 years apart, they return to the screen with Thudarum, set to hit big screens on April 25.

As Thudarum prepares for its release, National Award-winning director Tharun Moorthy talks about how the project represents both a personal milestone and a cinematic moment steeped in nostalgia. In conversation with ETV Bharat ahead of the film's release, the two-film-old filmmaker opens up about his directorial process, the genre conversations surrounding the film, and whether there was emotional weight to Mohanlal-Shobana reunion.

When the Thudarum trailer dropped late last month, fans were thrilled to see Mohanlal in what many called a “classic Lalettan” role—something they felt had been missing for a while. While the screen icon is currently enthralling audiences with the actioner L2: Empuraan, Thudarum will show endearing side of him. Thudarum will feature him as Shanmugham, a taxi driver and family man who loves his car as much, if not more, than he loves his family.

Tharun Moorthy with his leading man (Photo: Special arrangement)

“When the project first came to me, it was already a Mohanlal film,” Tharun recalls. “Makers had Mohanlal in mind as Shanmugham from the start. But the script demanded someone who could balance Tamil and Malayalam fluently, and that’s where Shobana fit perfectly. She wasn’t just cast for nostalgia. She was essential to the character. That pairing gave the story an emotional weight that couldn’t have been replicated with anyone else.”

For Tharun, directing such experienced actors was less intimidating than one might imagine. “They’re legends, but they came to the set simply as actors. That made my job easier. I created a world for the film, and they stepped into it effortlessly, without the weight or baggage of their star status. There was no star treatment, no caravans, no hierarchy. We’d all sit together under a tree, chatting about art, Facebook posts, or just life. They made the set feel like a space where creativity could flow freely.”

Thudarum marks Mohanlal's 360th outing as actor (Photo: Special arrangement)

This mutual comfort had a significant impact on the film’s rhythm. “Because of who they are together on screen, I didn’t have to spend 10 or 15 minutes of my screen time to establishing their chemistry. The audience already believes in them. Their connection... their history...it all adds up and helps the story click from the very first frame.”

Balancing his own directorial style with their legendary status was never a conflict for Tharun. “They trusted me. They would come on set and ask, ‘What should I do? Where should I stand?’ It wasn’t about ego. It was about telling the story truthfully. And the story itself is rooted in everyday life. Their costumes, their makeup, their entire look...it all reflects real people. That’s the world we were working in.”

While some might assume the pressure of reuniting such an iconic pair could be overwhelming, Tharun felt nothing but ease. “Both of them were incredibly supportive. I remember one day, Shobana ma’am asked me, ‘Are you feeling any pressure?’ And I told her, honestly, I wasn’t. I felt calm. Then she said something that stayed with me, ‘Mohanlal is a brand. He knows how to take this to the audience. Don’t worry about the rest. Just tell the story you want to tell.’ That gave me a lot of confidence.”

As for the current chatter online about the film’s genre, Tharun is clear-eyed. “Some people are comparing it to Drishyam, and I get why. It’s a story about a common man, a family, human emotions. But that’s where the similarities end. The structure, the narrative arc, the visuals, the tone...it’s all different. This isn’t a crime thriller. It’s a family drama filled with love, tension, humour, and maybe a twist or two. But at its heart, it’s about life and relationships.”

Tharun Moorthy with team Thudarum (Photo: Special arrangement)

With Thudarum, Tharun Moorthy says he hasn’t just brought together two great actors, but "crafted a film that feels deeply human, anchored in emotion, and reflective of the everyday lives we lead." As the release date nears, anticipation builds, not just for the nostalgia of a legendary pair returning, but for the possibility of something heartfelt and real playing out on screen.