INTERVIEW: Teja Sajja Says Past Success Doesn't Guarantee Future Wins; Reveals Why He Skipped Hindi Dubbing For Mirai

- By Kirtikumar Kadam

Actor Teja Sajja, who started his career as a child artist and has since evolved to become one of the most promising stars of Telugu cinema, is gradually making his mark in the industry. Following the blockbuster success of HanuMan in 2024, which earned more than Rs 400 crore, the 30-year-old actor is now gearing up for the release of his next movie, Mirai. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, he opened up about the challenges of the "pan-India" tag, why he chose not to dub his Hindi version, the physical demands of action roles, and his deep-rooted fascination with mythology and history, while reminding that "past success does not guarantee the next one." Mirai is set to release on September 12.

ETV Bharat: Recently, South Indian films have been releasing in the North as well, under the pan-India banner. What's your view on this trend?

Teja Sajja: Honestly, I don't fully understand the term 'pan-India'. We make films in our mother tongue, Telugu. But when a subject has universal appeal, it feels right to release it across the country. Today, the boundaries between languages like Telugu and Hindi are becoming blurred. Thanks to people like Karan Johar sir, who gave us bigger platforms, language or the place of production is no longer that significant. We don't just focus on dubbing; we put equal effort into promoting the film for Hindi audiences. We respect viewers of every language. For us, it's as serious as preparing for a board exam. And when Hindi audiences embrace Telugu films, it brings immense joy.

ETV Bharat: Did you dub the film in Hindi yourself?

Teja Sajja: No. I do know Hindi and I can speak it, but I am not familiar with certain dialects. I may not have mastered the finer nuances of the language. I didn't want the essence of the film to be compromised, so I chose not to dub my own lines.

ETV Bharat: What was your first reaction when you read this film's script?

Teja Sajja: The story felt extremely ambitious. Initially, I wondered if it could even be pulled off within the budget and other limitations. But we found smart ways to handle it. Instead of relying heavily on VFX, we shot on real locations. We avoided green screens and body doubles. I did all the stunts myself. We worked really hard to overcome limitations and still give audiences the experience of a grand film.

ETV Bharat: The trailer is a stunning mix of imagination and reality. What was the vision of the director?

Teja Sajja: The story is about Emperor Ashoka's enigmatic Nine Unknown Scrolls that contain ancient wisdom that was saved for generations. A powerful entity attempts to steal them, but the hero intervenes. His connection with the scrolls and ancient history is the turning point that saves humanity from a crisis. That's the central idea of the film.

ETV Bharat: Both your first hit and this film combine mythology with action. Are you personally interested in mythology?

Teja Sajja: Yes, I'm personally interested in history and mythology. Glorifying our deities or passing on lessons from history to the younger generation gives me great satisfaction. This film is not religious, but it's similar to HanuMan, where, along with superhero action, love and family emotions were also highlighted. Here too, we deliver a strong moral message for today's youth while ensuring complete entertainment.

ETV Bharat: HanuMan achieved tremendous success. How did you feel about such a big breakthrough so early in your career?

Teja Sajja: Experiencing that was truly unbelievable and gave me a lot of confidence. When even the Government of India supports your work, it provides a stronger platform for future projects. But our struggle and hard work remain the same. Every film demands the same level of effort.

ETV Bharat: Has your remuneration increased after the success of HanuMan?

Teja Sajja: (Laughs) I wish…! That would have been nice. But I always give my everything to each project. Sometimes, I even compromise on my fee. Despite HanuMan's massive success, I haven't raised my remuneration at all. In fact, I went back to basics. I didn't commercialise its success. I had signed this film before HanuMan's release, and I worked on the same remuneration.

ETV Bharat: Did you face any physical challenges while shooting the action scenes? Did you prepare specially for them?