INTERVIEW: Sonu Sood Reveals He Prepped Two and a Half Months to Perfect a Single-shot Action Sequence

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has always felt that action is his forte, in fact, over two decades back when he was part of films like Shootout at Wadala and Maximum, he had said that it is time for action films and he wanted to become the next action hero of Bollywood. He went ahead to do quite a few films in that genre. And now with his new release Fateh, an action-packed drama, Sood takes his craft to a new level—not just as the lead actor but also as the director and producer. Based on cybercrime, Fateh is about an ex-special operations officer who comes out of retirement to fight a cyber mafia after a young woman is scammed online. As he unravels a global network of evil, the stakes grow higher, leading to explosive confrontations, and a whole lot of action sequences. Co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, the film has been described as a John Wick-style assassin drama.

Sood, who has donned many hats (a model, actor, a philanthropist and now producer-director) describes his character in Fateh as a culmination of his two-decade-long career in the industry. “In fact, what I have learnt while doing Fateh, I have not learnt that in the entire journey of 20 to 22 years as an actor. Fateh is very, very close to my heart because it’s my answer to everything I’ve missed in my past films. Certain kinds of action, shot-taking, mannerisms and editing patterns—everything I envisioned when I was in front of the camera, I’ve brought to life here. When people watch it, they’ll say, ‘This is how action films should be made,’’ he gushes. Has the actor never been envisioned in this avatar before, and he says, “No, nothing like that, I got a lot of opportunities despite having no godfather in the industry. I have learnt from every single individual who gave me work and that is how I have reached here but as they say you have to write your destiny with your own hands.”

Sonu Sood (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

The idea for Fateh germinated about three-and-a-half to four years back during the Covid-19 pandemic when Sood became the messiah and hero of the masses helping people in need across the country. “When I was meeting people during Covid I also realised that a lot of cyber frauds were happening and from there the story of Fateh began. It is a very relatable story about a common man who goes through cybercrime. I was helping out people in many cases, we had to do many FIRs across the country. At that time I felt it is important to tell a story that connects with people. When scripting started, I had not thought that we would shoot in the United States or Dubai. I never thought we would have top Hollywood technicians on board like Lee Whittaker who has worked on Jurassic Park, Fast & Furious, Captain Marvel... people kept joining me in this journey,” says Sood.

Sonu Sood with Fateh co-star Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Action sequences are the heart of Fateh and the action star spared no effort in making them memorable. “I wanted action in Fateh to feel like poetry. It’s gory, but with style,” he says. Every stunt of his in Fateh was performed by the actor himself. “I’ve never used a body double. I conceptualise, plan, and execute every action sequence myself. The adrenaline rush keeps me going, even during 18–19-hour shoots," he adds.

The most challenging scene in Fateh, he says, is a three-and-a-half-minute single-shot action sequence with no cuts. "It took two and a half months of prep and involved a team that had worked on Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious, and Jurassic Park. Fighters from Mexico and an elite technical crew were brought in to execute the vision,” he says. “I have often heard from my family and friends that why can’t our action movies look like foreign films, why don’t we have that kind of action and after watching Fateh I hope I have answered that question – that humongous scale of action films can be made here, too,” Sood further adds.

Sonu Sood in a still from Fateh (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

In 80 to 90 films that Sood has done so far in different languages, he says, none of these had a script for action which he has introduced in Fateh. “I have worked with some of the top action directors of the country but whenever I went to do action there is director’s brief that this is the climax... this is how hero will hit, someone will fall here there... objects will break... but so far, I never got a script specifically pointing out what I am supposed to do. So when we had to shoot the climax in Fateh I wanted to have a script for action. What will each punch be? We decided to make use of objects around as weapons and it was like making a world out of that. Lee found the shooting process very ambitious,” says Sood, who also took inputs from the youth on why they would watch Fateh. “When I asked my son why he would watch the movie he said he would like to see action without any cuts and I found that very exciting. Then we started writing the story, got fighters from South Africa, Mexico... They prepped for over two months and then we were able to shoot one three-and-a-half-minute action sequence in single shot with no cut,” says Sood.

A still from Fateh (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

As the level of action and violence in Fateh was compared to the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Sood explains, saying, “Our audience is prepared to see action which is so powerful. I also feel the characters being 'punished' for doing something really very wrong gets justification.”

Being a director, lead actor, writer, and producer might seem daunting, but Sonu found clarity in wearing multiple hats. “I worked on this film for nearly three years, so every scene was crystal clear in my head. I knew the kind of background score, shot composition, and dialogue delivery I wanted. It was like having a dialogue with myself—the producer, director, and actor were all on the same page.” While Fateh is Sonu’s directorial debut, the experience has given him a new perspective on filmmaking -- "You can always add layers, always improve. Fateh taught me to embrace this ongoing process.”

A still from Fatesh (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Giving a perfect example, Sood says how he decided to add veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the cast even after the film’s completion. “I was not able to sleep during the film's making thinking I have to be perfect the next day as I won’t get another time. When we saw Fateh the first time after it was completed everybody said it looks great but then I decided to cast Naseeruddin Shah in a significant role. He loved the script, he loved his lines ..I told him I want him for just one day but his presence will be felt throughout the film. After shooting his portion when we saw the film again it was a completely different film. It looked as if we had shot with him for 15 to 20 days. The lesson I learnt after so many years is that however good you feel your product is, you can always add. Before your film lands in theatres and goes in the hands of the audience, never leave it, just keep working on it,” he says.

And the most apt dialogue from the film that Sood says encapsulates his life is : 'In every person’s life there comes a time when they have to take a call whether they have to turn the page or close the book’. "So maybe I had reached that time in life where I had to turn the page...” he concludes.