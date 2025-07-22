Interview | So Long Valley Actor Tridha Choudhary On Choosing Challenging Roles: 'Audience No Longer Wants To See Just Pretty Face'

Tridha Choudhury, widely known for her impactful roles across television, web series, and regional films, is now ready to make headlines again with her upcoming crime thriller So Long Valley, releasing on July 25. The Hindi-language film stars Tridha in the lead role as Inspector Suman Negi, alongside Vikram Kochhar and Man Singh. The story follows a mysterious kidnapping case in Manali that slowly unravels darker truths beneath the surface.

Directed and written by Man Singh and produced by Sourya Studios, the film marks Tridha's first appearance in the role of a police officer. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the actress opened up about her experience, challenges, and evolution as an actor.

ETV Bharat: What thoughts go through your mind when a new film is on the way to release?

Tridha: Whenever a project is nearing release, there is always a mix of excitement and a little confusion. Sometimes I feel like I'm living a life many dream of. But being an actor isn't just about performing, it is about expressing the emotions of others. That is a responsibility I take seriously. It sometimes scares me, but it also gives me strength and energy to do my best.

ETV Bharat: Can you tell us something about the title So Long Valley?

Tridha: I didn't know the title at first, but when I found out, it felt really special. I once went paragliding as a child in Solang Valley, so shooting there felt like a full-circle moment. Though the movie is in Hindi, it's rooted in that region's emotion. The title plays on both the name and the long journey the characters undergo.

ETV Bharat: This is your first time playing a police officer. How did it feel to wear that uniform?

Tridha: It felt powerful and full of pride. A police uniform isn't just a costume - it comes with history, sacrifice, and duty. While shooting, I gained even more respect for the police, especially for how they manage their personal and professional lives. Wearing the uniform made me understand the weight it carries.

ETV Bharat: Did you watch any films about female police officers to prepare? Maybe Mardaani or Do Patti?

Tridha: Yes, I recently saw Do Patti. Kajol's character had humour and a unique voice, which was refreshing. Apart from that, I've always loved watching strong women like Uma Thurman in Kill Bill and characters in Pulp Fiction. I think these roles helped me understand strength and vulnerability, and that helped me shape Inspector Suman Negi.

ETV Bharat: People still call you the 'Ashram Girl'. What is your take on that?

Tridha: That is normal for actors. Some roles stick with people. Today, I'm known as the 'Ashram Girl'; tomorrow, I might be the 'So Long Valley Girl'. It is part of the journey. Earlier, people would only cast me in 'red saree' type roles. But I'm breaking that image now, exploring new characters. I'm proud of the fame Ashram gave me.

ETV Bharat: After your popular 'red saree' look in Ashram, how did it feel playing a police officer?

Tridha: When I got the role of Inspector Suman Negi, I felt a bit nervous. It is also a special feeling when a writer or director trusts you for a role. The audience no longer comes to see just a pretty face, they want real, honest characters. I think I have played the character with utmost honesty. Instead of showing off the usual snobbery in the role of a police officer, I focused on showing that she is a sensitive and understanding officer.

ETV Bharat: As an artist who works in socially driven films, how do you pick your roles?

Tridha: I observe what is happening around me and pick stories that reflect that. If a film doesn't reflect society, it feels incomplete. My role begins with an FIR, but the emotional journey begins right there.

ETV Bharat: What would you say about the rise of OTT platforms?

Tridha: OTT changed everything for me. Earlier, people advised me not to do web series, but I had faith in my work. Today, OTT gives space for meaningful content and stronger female roles. I got my recognition because of OTT, and I'm proud of that.

ETV Bharat: Any message for the audience about So Long Valley?

Tridha: I'm playing a police inspector in So Long Valley, which releases on July 25. It is a film with entertainment, emotion, and a strong social message. It reflects the lives and emotions of real people. I request everyone to go to theatres and watch it as it is a story worth experiencing.