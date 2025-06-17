INTERVIEW | Roshan Mathew Opens Up About Ronth, His Approach To Acting, and Why He Still Feels Like a Beginner

Actor Roshan Mathew, known for his intense and natural performances, is back on screen with Ronth, a Malayalam crime drama directed by Shahi Kabir. The film, which also stars Dileesh Pothan, hit theatres on June 13, 2025, and is already receiving rave reviews. In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Roshan shared insights into the film, his preparation for the role, and his journey as an actor.

A Two-and-a-Half Year Journey

Roshan recalled that Ronth had been in discussion for a long time, even before the film Officer on Duty. Though the script was ready, the shoot got delayed due to production issues. Once Junglee Pictures and Dileesh Pothan came on board, things moved smoothly.

"I've been attached to this project since the beginning," Roshan said, adding, "Even during delays, none of us lost interest or support for the film. I believed in this story from the very start. Shahi Kabir's writing touched me deeply."

The film follows two police officers on night patrol. As events unfold, each incident reveals new aspects of their personalities and challenges their beliefs. Roshan emphasised that the film is driven by its strong script and character development, saying, "Every incident in the film adds depth. Shahi's ability to take those layers to a powerful climax is remarkable."

Becoming a Policeman for the Role

To prepare for the role, Roshan spent time with real police officers, thanks to Shahi Kabir's own background in the force. "I visited police camps in Kerala and observed their training, their routines, and their night patrols," he says.

"My character is a new recruit, a regular civil police officer. I wanted to understand the mindset and lifestyle of someone who's just entered the service. I did night patrols with real officers. That experience helped me connect with the role and bring realism to my performance," he shares.

Malayalam film Ronth (Photo: Special arrangement)

Roshan praised Kabir's ability to write with emotional insight while keeping things grounded in reality. He says, "There are no logical loopholes in the script because Shahi knows how the system works from the inside."

A Changed View of the Police

Roshan admitted that working on Ronth transformed the way he sees police officers. "We usually interact with the police during difficult times when there's trauma or crisis. That's why we naturally fear them," he explained. "But during my time with them, I got to know them as people. I saw their challenges, their frustrations, their humanity," he quips.

He said there's a dialogue in the film: 'People here aren't afraid of the law or the courts; they're afraid of getting caught by police and getting beaten.' That fear, he said, keeps people in line more than the law itself. But his own fear faded when he started seeing the officers beyond their uniforms. "This new understanding helped me build the character with empathy and nuance," he reveals.

Malayalam film Ronth (Photo: Special arrangement)

Working with Dileesh Pothan

Roshan shared how it was a unique experience to act alongside Dileesh Pothan, who is also a celebrated director. Interestingly, Kabir had assisted Pothan in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, and directing Pothan in Ronth made Kabir nervous at first. "Pothettan was very aware of that. He never behaved like a director on set. He didn't even check the monitor after every take. He was only an actor during the shoot," said Roshan, adding, "Still, his suggestions before scenes were extremely valuable. His experience gave our film depth."

Roshan Mathew with Asif Ali (Photo: Special arrangement)

Realism Without Risks

Though Ronth features physically intense scenes, Roshan said they were handled safely and naturally. "There was no over-dramatisation. Everything was grounded. We carefully planned how to shoot every scene. It was like working backward, if we knew what a final scene should look like, we figured out each step that leads to it. That's how we avoided mistakes and injuries," he explained.

Filmmaker Shahi Kabir (Photo: Special arrangement)

One of his co-actors, Ajith Lal, had a particularly tough scene, running through water despite his fear of it. "But our team was so supportive. We helped each other through everything."

No Master Plan, Just Flowing Like a River

Roshan says he never entered cinema with a big plan. "I didn't come from a film background. I had no mentors. I was active in theatre, but I didn't even have friends in film," he said. Roshan further says, "If I had made a strict plan to enter cinema, I might have had to abandon it halfway." Instead, he chose characters that felt right and gave his best each time. "I hoped that, someday, the effort would be noticed. And slowly, it did," says Roshan.

Actor Roshan Mathew (Photo: Special arrangement)

On Becoming a Pan-Indian Actor

Though Roshan is often recognised by Malayali audiences for films like Anandam and Koode, many of his other roles reached wider audiences in other languages. "Moothon brought me attention from outside Kerala. That's how Anurag Kashyap saw me and cast me in his next project," he shared, adding, "Same with See You Soon that led to me getting a role in Cobra."

Roshan believes that Malayalam cinema has always impressed Indian filmmakers. He says, "After COVID, even the audience outside Kerala started noticing our films. And those of us who can adapt to different languages are getting more opportunities." He added, "Soon, language won't matter. Everyone will become Pan-Indian actors."

Malayalam film Ronth (Photo: Special arrangement)

Still a Beginner

Despite acting in over thirty films, Roshan considers himself a beginner. "I never want to repeat myself. Even if a film fails, the character should challenge me. That keeps me excited," he said, adding, "I want every role to feel new, something I've never done before."

Roshan Mathew with Asif Ali (Photo: Special arrangement)

He's currently working on an action-comedy titled Chattha Pacha, his next Malayalam film. "I believe in hard work and taking risks. I don't want to stay in a 'safe zone'. I want the audience to believe I can do anything," says the actor.