INTERVIEW | Nihal Sadiq On Chirapunji's Viral Rise And His Stammer: 'Music Flows Freely, Even When Words Don't'

The song Chirapunji has taken social media by storm, trending across WhatsApp statuses, Instagram reels, and YouTube Shorts. With its hauntingly beautiful melody and visuals, the track has sparked widespread curiosity: Who composed it? Who sang it? Where did it come from?

The music director behind this viral hit is Nihal Sadiq, known for La La Laletta from the 2018 film Mohanlal starring Manju Warrier. That song marked Nihal's debut in the Malayalam film industry. Since then, he has composed for films such as Qalb and ID: The Fake, featuring Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Nihal Sadiq (ETV Bharat)

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Nihal opened up about his journey, the making of Chirapunji, and how the song became an unexpected phenomenon. He also spoke about overcoming personal challenges and finding strength in music, calling Chirapunji a result of heartfelt teamwork and creative spontaneity.

"Yes, I Stammer - But Music Knows No Barriers"

There's one thing Nihal always says before starting a conversation or stepping into a concert: I have a bit of a stammer. But he doesn't see it as a limitation. To him, music is unbound by such constraints.

He admitted he was slightly anxious on the eve of the release of Chirapunji. Yet, like a heavy rain shower, the tune flowed into the ears of every Malayali overnight. With lyrics penned by Suhail Koya, the song became an emotional masterpiece.

"Chirapunji Is A Result Of Teamwork"

Nihal says, "Chirapunji is a result of teamwork. It was a spark that happened when Suhail Koya and I came together." The song took on a magical form when rendered in the soulful voice of Hanan Shaah. Interestingly, the song originated from a text message Suhail sent Nihal. "Everyone gave their maximum effort to this song," Nihal adds.

But the real shift came when the song received such overwhelming love. "I made this song for myself. I'm happy to know that my taste resonated with others, too."

Nihal Sadiq with his colleagues (ETV Bharat)

The first musical element that came to life was the "Chirapunji Mazhayathu" phrase and its tune. No compromises were made in production. Many talented artists contributed to the orchestration, most of which was recorded live.

The song was composed in two parts: for the first verse, lyrics were written first, then tuned; the rest of the song was tuned first, then sent to Suhail, who wrote matching lyrics.

"I Wish It Had Been In A Film"

Nihal admits he initially hoped Chirapunji could have been released under a movie banner. "It might've gained more popularity that way." But releasing it as an independent album turned out to be the right choice. The public embraced it wholeheartedly.

Now, it plays during road trips and drives. Sometimes, he listens to work-in-progress tracks on loop, sharing them with friends, tweaking things as needed.

Nihal Sadiq's Turning Point

At the age of 20, Nihal got his big break in the Malayalam film industry. Becoming a composer wasn't part of his career plan. He was studying in Singapore and was uncertain about his future. At one point, he even considered returning to Singapore for work.

It was during this time that the app Smule went viral. Nihal uploaded an English-Malayalam track, and it rocked online, marking his first big break.

That's how he met director Sajid Yahiya. The popular song La La Laletta was actually composed for Mammootty at first, on Sajid's request. Later, when Mohanlal was being directed by Sajid, the same song was reworked - with Mammootty's permission - for Mohanlal. The original lyrics were written by Nihal himself. Later, Manu Manjith rewrote the lyrics to suit Mohanlal. The song now has over 24 million views on YouTube.

Music Became His Path

When Mohanlal became a hit, Nihal realised that music was his true path. Meeting a creative soul like Suhail Koya, whom he considers more a brother than a friend, was another blessing. "How does he write such beautiful lyrics?" Nihal says.

Even though Nihal is also a lyricist, having penned the lyrics for Chekuthan, he says he's amazed by Suhail's lyrical richness.

Backed By Friends

The biggest support in Nihal's life has been his friends, especially Ribin Richard, whom he calls his guide and mentor. Together, they sang Chekuthan. Ribin has helped him learn and understand the music industry better. "I call him 'Ashan' (master)," says Nihal. "Having such friends allows me to bring good music to the audience."

Never Driven By Success Or Failure

"I never make songs with success or failure in mind," he says. "I know it's impossible to please everyone. I create tunes that bring me inner joy." He does take feedback seriously, but it's the audience that decides everything in the end.

His musical journey flows like a stream, and he hopes it continues that way. "If you go into a studio with the thought 'let's create a song today'," Nihal says. "Tunes should come naturally," he adds. "It might happen while driving or just sitting with friends. Life's moments inspire many of my tunes."

Independent Music Holds Great Potential

Independent music isn't a new concept for Kerala. These days, it's easier than ever to produce and release songs. For those aspiring to be music directors, film is no longer the only platform. If the music is good, people will embrace it, regardless of the medium.

Many new composers are emerging in Malayalam. "I'm one of them," Nihal says. "With proper planning and creative freedom, independent music has tremendous potential here."

"I Like My Stammer"

For Nihal, his stammer isn't a burden. In fact, he openly tells people about it, especially before public speaking or concerts. He doesn't want people to mistake it for drunkenness or something else.

Opening up about it gives him confidence. "I don't see it as a flaw. I like my stutter. I once thought it was a problem, but life taught me otherwise."

For Nihal, his stammer and music make a great combination, and he enjoys it.