Interview | Neena Gupta Reflects on Panchayat 4, Politics, Late-Career Fame: 'People Still Haven't Seen Half of What I Can Do'

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Neena Gupta opens up about her role in Panchayat Season 4, her bond with co-stars, the challenges of staying relevant in today's fast-changing entertainment industry, and the untapped potential she still feels lies within her.

ETV Bharat: You've been playing Manju Devi since Season 1. How much do you enjoy this role? What can the audience expect in Season 4?

Neena Gupta: I've always enjoyed playing Manju Devi. The freshness in the character comes from the writers, they bring something new with every season. This time while shooting, we laughed so much that scenes had to be cut midway. There was a sense of joy on set, and I believe that energy will translate to the screen. The audience will definitely get to see something new and more entertaining this time around.

Panchayat actor Neena Gupta (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: After working with the team for four seasons, how well do you and Jitendra Kumar know each other now?

Neena Gupta: Oh, very well! During one schedule, we stayed at a hotel called Shubh Mangal in Varanasi for about a month and a half. When you live together like that, away from home, you form strong bonds. It's not just about working on set and going home. You start to share real moments, your worries, your joys. These bonds become like family, and I think that connection is visible on screen.

ETV Bharat: Was it challenging to reprise the same character season after season, especially when the story keeps evolving?

Neena Gupta: Not really, because while the character remains the same at her core, the situations around her change with every season. But yes, getting back into the language and accent is a bit of a challenge. It's different from my usual tone, so I have to brush up every time we begin shooting again.

ETV Bharat: How has your journey been from Season 1 to Season 4? Has Panchayat changed the way people perceive you?

Neena Gupta: Absolutely. Today, I feel proud when people recognise me primarily because of Panchayat. It's rare to see such widespread love, from metro cities to remote villages, people come up to me and say, "We love Panchayat." That recognition, that affection, is very fulfilling as an artist.

ETV Bharat: What's the most memorable compliment you've received for Panchayat? And who do you do real-life 'panchayat' (gossip) with?

Neena Gupta: (Laughs) Everyone loves gossip! In my case, all the 'panchayat', whether it's fun, fights, or love, happens with one person: my daughter. We fight sometimes and don't speak for a couple of days, and then suddenly everything's normal again. She scolds me when I make mistakes on social media, like tagging someone wrong. But I take it positively, she understands that world better than me. As for compliments, the biggest one is when people say the show feels so real and relatable.

Panchayat actor Neena Gupta (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: You play Manju Devi so naturally. Is she inspired by someone you know?

Neena Gupta: Actually, no. I don't know anyone exactly like her. People think I'm modern, which is true in how I dress or speak, but I grew up in Raigadpur. It was not a modern environment. I've worked in villages and in rural settings before. My upbringing and professional experience help me relate to Manju Devi. People often judge based on appearance, but what's inside matters more.

ETV Bharat: You're playing a character with political involvement. Did you ever consider entering politics yourself?

Neena Gupta: I got several offers, but I've always said no. I believe you should only enter fields you truly understand, and politics is not for me. I did try once, in college. I stood for election at a Delhi University college. It was a different world, students had affiliations, I was completely unaware, and I even received threats. Eventually, I had to back out. That experience was enough to tell me, politics isn't my scene.

ETV Bharat: You're also a grandmother now. How do you enjoy that role?

Neena Gupta: I love it. But I always say: don't call me "Nani," call me "Nina"! (Laughs) I don't feel like a grandmother at all. In fact, my granddaughter feels more like my own daughter. Our relationship is very personal and full of love, but it's quite different from the typical idea of a grandmother-grandchild bond.

ETV Bharat: How important is it to evolve with time in this industry? How do you keep up?

Neena Gupta: It's absolutely necessary. The world is changing so fast, new platforms, new formats, everything is moving quickly. If we don't keep up, we'll fall behind. Earlier, it used to take decades for change to happen. Now, every year brings something new. Instead of resisting, we should embrace these changes. It opens new doors and keeps us relevant.

ETV Bharat: Do you feel the industry has fully explored your potential as an actress?

Neena Gupta: Honestly, no. Not even 50 percent. There's still a lot inside me that I haven't shown. People often don't understand how difficult comedy is. And in our industry, comedy is not always given the respect it deserves. We rarely see comedians treated like heroes. I'm still waiting for that one amazing, unforgettable role that truly challenges me.

ETV Bharat: What upcoming projects can fans look forward to?

Neena Gupta: Metro… In Dino will release soon, and Vadh 2 will follow in another 2-3 months. So yes, a lot is coming up.