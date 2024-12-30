INTERVIEW | Mocked for His Voice, James Thakara Says: 'We Turned Criticism Into Our Energy'

Thakara has become a household name in the Malayalam music scene, transcending age, culture, and background. From their breakout moment on the television show Music Mojo to becoming an anthem for many, the band’s unique mix of folk and western sounds has captured hearts. "It's rare to find a Malayali who hasn't sung one of our lines," says the founder and lead singer of the band, Arun Thakara, fondly known as James Thakara.

Based in Kochi, the six-member band has released 16 songs so far, each one showcasing their ability to blend rich melodies with powerful lyrics. They continue to rise, facing criticism head-on and carving their own place in the music world.

James Thakara (Photo: PR Handouts)

For those who don't know James Thakara, the name may not ring a bell. But his musical alter ego, Thakara, has certainly left an impact on music lovers far and wide. "The name Thakara has a dual meaning. One is a plant that sprouts in the rain, and the other refers to the classic film Thakara directed by Bharathan," shares James. Inspired by a cultural and cinematic reference, the name combines the vitality of nature with the timeless essence of a classic. "It wasn't difficult to find the name. My friend, A.K., suggested it," adds James.

Thakara's journey didn't start with grand ambitions. Initially, the project was a joke. James, with no musical background but a deep passion for music, set out to create something new. The band was born in 2011 in Ernakulam, when James and his friend A.K. planned to make a film. "But then I realised that making a movie was not as easy as I thought," says James. This realisation, paired with his drive to create, led him to music, and soon he was writing songs.

James enthralling crowd (Photo: PR Handouts)

The band's first hit, Podi Penne, was released in 2012, but it was Puttu Pattu that truly catapulted them into the limelight. "Joseph Vijeesh, a close friend, once told me some lines while we were in the gym. The words struck me, and that’s how Puttu Pattu came to life. People of all ages sang the song. It was a huge hit, despite early criticisms of my voice," James recalls.

James, however, was no stranger to criticism. Early on, some media outlets mocked his voice, comparing it to "rubbing a stone on a rock." But instead of backing down, James turned those harsh words into motivation. "We turned that criticism into our energy," he reflects. Thakara's distinct sound, a blend of fresh yet folk-inspired music, soon struck a chord with listeners. "Many people said our songs reminded them of Kummatti's hit track, Manathoru Mayilattam, but we've carved our own path," he adds.

James Thakara during a concert (Photo: PR Handouts)

The band’s lyrics are often rooted in the struggles and joys of everyday life. Songs like GvQ and Pravasi explore the challenges faced by the Malayali diaspora. The opening line of Pravasi, "Kashtapettu kashtapettu jeevikkum manushya" (People will suffer and live in misery), captures the heartache and resilience of the migrant experience. "Malayalis, especially those in exile, understand hardship better than anyone. That’s why we wrote Pravasi. Even years after its release, the song resonates, especially post-COVID, when people from all over the world started listening to our songs," says James.

James in his element (Photo: PR Handouts)

Thakara's music is known for its accessibility. "We create songs that anyone can sing. Even someone who doesn’t know how to sing. Someone like a security guard standing in front of an ATM should be able to hum along," James says with a smile. The band strives to create music that is not only catchy but relatable, connecting with listeners from all walks of life.

Thakara is currently a six-member band with James leading the vocals. Bevan Coreya on guitar, Sarath PS (aka Cisko Disco) on synthesiser, Ritwick Wilfy Baveria on drums and John Shibin on bass complete the gorup. Abru Manoj, as lyricist and creative manager, brings the band’s vision to life. With 16 songs under their belt, they’re aiming for even greater success in blurring language boundaries.

Thakara band during a concert (Photo: PR Handouts)

Looking ahead, Thakara plans to take their music to a wider audience with a nationwide tour set for 2025. "We are preparing songs in Tamil and Hindi, as well as an English track titled The Sunride Humans, which touches on the migrant crisis during the Corona period," shares James. One song in particular, Maayum Munpe, is a break-up anthem meant to provide emotional relief. "It's more than just a song about heartache; it’s about overcoming the mental toll of a break-up," James explains.

Thakar band (Photo: PR Handouts)

Despite drawing from many genres, Thakara's music is completely unique. "Our songs might inspire others, but we don't let other artists influence our sound. Our music is our own," says James proudly.

As for the band's future, James reflects, "We don't see ourselves competing with anyone. We're on our own path, creating music that speaks to people in simple, meaningful ways." With their mix of folk, experimental sounds, and deeply relatable lyrics, Thakara's music continues to grow in reach and impact.