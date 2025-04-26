Meet Hyderabad Theatre Veteran Who Trains Stars But Stays Grounded

“Acting is telling lies with conviction. You’ve been acting since you were born. You just don’t know it,” says Vinay Varma, as we sit down for a conversation at Sutradhar, tucked away in the surprisingly quiet bylanes of bustling Himayatnagar, Hyderabad.

“I was doing theatre alongside my job in a bank,” says Vinay Varma, calmly. “It’s not like I left everything for theatre. I always knew theatre doesn’t pay. Even today, after all these years, we still put money into it.”

That’s how he runs his theatre group, Sutradhar, for more than 25 years now. Mostly self-funded. "Our earnings come from ticket sales, if any, and the actors? They don’t demand a penny. They’re here for the same reason I am: passion.”

There’s no bitterness in how he says it. He spells it out as a matter of fact. Like he’s said it many times before.

Vinay Varma with co-actors (Photo: Special arrangement)

He started doing theatre in 1980. Over forty years now. Somewhere along the way, he became a director, an acting coach, a mentor, a casting director, and a name people in Hyderabad theatre circles are acquainted with. He’s also done many films. His recent outings are Sunny Deol's Jaat and Netflix sports thriller Test, while he also made his presence felt in Fighter in the role of Air Commodore Debajyoti "Debu" Biswas. But Vinay doesn’t talk about any of that the way you’d expect someone to. There’s no “made it” moment in his story.

He says he’s idealistic, but not in a blind, romantic way. “You have one life. You’ve got to follow your passion. That may sound like a poster quote, but I mean it. Still, you can’t ignore responsibilities. You have to stand on your own feet.”

While he trains actors, what does he feel he lacks? "I don’t know how to network," shares Vinay. "I’ve never been good at asking people for work. And I tell young actors that they should. Go out, meet people, knock on doors, and ask for opportunities. But that’s just not me. I still can't do it for myself."

Sutradhar has long served as a launchpad for many of today’s rising stars. Actors like Vijay Varma, Vijay Deverakonda, Sree Vishnu, Anand Deverakonda, Rhea Chakraborty, Sundeep Ved, Aditi Sharma, and many others began their journey here. Filmmaker Jennifer Alphonse and film editor Yashashwini Pathak have also been associated with Sutradhar.

The stars from Sutradhar (Photo: Special arrangement)

Vinay has trained these actors, who are now widely popular, along with hundreds more, through his workshops. But he says only a handful truly "make it."

“Till today, maybe 600-700 people have trained with us. Maybe 7-8 of them became something. The rest? It’s not easy.”

Vinay says her Sutradhar with one simple goal: "Groom local talent. Make them confident enough to look people in the eye and speak. That’s it.” And has Sutradhar succeeded in that goal? “To an extent, yes. But it’s a journey, not a destination. The aim continues. We didn’t think we’d come this far. No five-year plan. Just show up tomorrow and do the work.”

And teaching acting? He’s pretty blunt about it. “How do you teach acting? It’s not a bike or a keyboard. It’s abstract. It’s more about thinking than performing. As Galileo said, you can’t teach anyone anything—you can only make them think. That’s how I see acting.”

He even turns away students if he feels they’re not ready to finance their acting 'hobby'. “Someone recently called me—a dentist—saying he wanted to join my workshop. I asked, are you working? He said no, his parents will pay. I refused. I said, return the money your parents spent on your education first. Then chase your hobby. Otherwise, you don’t know the value of money.”

Vinay doesn’t sugarcoat the state of theatre in Hyderabad either. “There’s no proper theatre infrastructure. No sound systems, no lights, no grid. Even the best halls don’t support what we do. But maybe that’s a blessing. We learn to be more creative.”

As for the local film industry? Vinay believes the Telugu film industry, unlike those in Maharashtra or Bengal, lacks a strong connection with theatre. “Telugu cinema has very little connection with theatre. They keep repeating the same faces around the hero and heroine. New talent doesn’t get a chance because they don’t fish for talent in local theatre. They import actors from elsewhere, increasing costs, language barriers, everything. Why not groom local talent? But nobody wants to change here.”

Vinay Varma as Air Commodore Debajyoti "Debu" Biswas in Fighter (Photo: Special arrangement)

Vinay juggles theatre productions, acting workshops, and cinema. He dubs working in Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter an “exceptional” experience, but he’s candid about what cinema lacks. “Theatre gives you something cinema doesn’t. It gives you self-discovery, growth through repetition. I’ve done 70 shows of a solo play on Dr. Rahi Masoom Raza. Each time, I find a new layer. Cinema can’t offer that. It’s impersonal. On a film set, you’re often just a piece of a larger puzzle. They just want the job done. You’re a tool to finish a schedule.”

A still from Main Rahi Masoom (Photo: Special arrangement)

But he’s not anti-cinema. “A good actor must adapt. That’s the key. A lot of theatre actors carry this ‘holier-than-thou’ attitude when they move to film. That mindset doesn’t work. You have to surrender to the director’s vision as they’re the first audience and have seen the story in its entirety already in their mind. The approach for cinema and theatre is different. The pace is different. You have to adapt. That’s the only way.”

Ego, he says, is a tricky thing, and artists need to know how to keep it in check. "You might be a big name in theatre, but on a film set, nobody cares. Someone will just tell you, ‘Move two inches to the left.’ That humbles you. It hits your ego. For artists, ego is important, but knowing when to suppress it is more important. That’s part of the job.”

Rejections? Plenty. “Every rejection breaks you a little. But then you rebuild. That’s how you grow. I don’t sulk about lost roles. I’m grateful for the ones I got.” It is his theatre foundation that keeps him afloat. Rehearsals, he says, teach you humanity. “Theatre teaches you empathy. You rehearse with people from all walks of life. You get to know their journey. You learn how to be human. Theatre as a medium is so humane...because the process is such.”

A still form Test (Photo: Special arrangement)

His upcoming projects include Vrushabha, a pan-India film with Mohanlal. “It's simultaneously shot in Telugu and Malayalam. I’m playing Mohanlal sir's friend in the film...sort of like a conscience figure. It’s a different experience. I’m glad I’m doing it. I also have two low-budget Telugu films coming up. Interesting roles. Different shades.” But he’s not interested in promoting them with selfies or social media buzz. “People post pictures with stars to get instant attention. That’s fine. I don’t inflate what I do.”

As Sutradhar began teeming with students, we wrapped up our conversation. Vinay stood up to walk me to the door. As we parted, our conversation drifted to the age-old tug-of-war between art and commerce. “You can’t bring commerce into theatre, the moment you do, the art starts dying.”