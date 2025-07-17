Interview | 'Love Without Pain Isn't Love': Mohit Suri And Mithoon On Emotional Vulnerability, Broken Characters In Saiyaara

During a meaningful conversation with ETV Bharat, director Mohit Suri and composer Mithoon discussed their film Saiyaara that touched them emotionally and how they have had a creative relationship that has lasted over two decades. The two men have worked together since 2005, first time on their film Zeher and have created some of the most unforgettable romantic soundscapes in Hindi cinema. They're able to come back together for Saiyaara - the first time since 2005 that too under the Yash Raj Films flag.

The conversation has an underlying theme of humility and artistic honesty. Mithoon was sure to express, "Nothing has changed between us", referring to their many years working together. "We are still seekers. The art is bigger than us, and we continue to protect its sanctity," he said. Mohit echoed the sentiment, saying, "We don't define each other's work with briefs. We just share an emotion - and that's enough."

Mohit Suri's films have often featured characters who are broken, raw, and emotionally intense. In Saiyaara, he returns to that familiar emotional terrain. "If there are no cracks in a character, how will you see inside them?" he asks, adding, "Love without pain isn't love. I have always tried to show that kind of love, the one that wounds you, shapes you."

Known for his emotionally rich visual and narrative style, Mohit explained that Saiyaara took a more fluid, organic form. "Usually, directors build films like concrete structures, with fixed ideas. But Saiyaara felt like sculpting something out of clay. I had to look at love through the eyes of my debutant actors. It became a learning experience for me," he quipped.

Mithoon who believes in the timelessness of emotion and melody says, "Music has no timestamp. If we start confining it to trends or youth appeal, we've failed to understand music. He then says, "Mohit has always protected the simplicity of a tune. He knows when not to clutter it."

One of Saiyaara's standout elements is its title, which is something poetic and almost celestial. "The credit goes to Sumana Ghosh, our creative producer," Mohit revealed, adding, "The word Saiyaara reminded me of a wandering star, one that lights up your sky but is never yours. That felt beautifully tragic and true."

This film also marks Mohit's first collaboration with Yash Raj Films. He acknowledged the legacy, saying, "We grew up watching their Diwali releases. So making a film for them wasn't just a dream, it was an emotional milestone. But they never treated me like a newcomer. They gave me heart, not just a budget."

Having previously launched talents like Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, and others, Mohit is now working with a new generation of debutants: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. He maintains that "the best stories of love are told through the eyes of youth" and not through "de-aged actors playing 20-somethings."

For both Mohit and Mithoon, growth matters more than success. "You learn more from failure than you do from success," Mithoon said, adding that "success can hide your mistakes. But in failure, you see yourself better." As Saiyaara is slated for theatrical release on July 18, 2025, this offers an insight into the heart of the film being a representation of love and vulnerability.