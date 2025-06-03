ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Lohit Sharma Opens Up On India's Voiceover Boom, Says 'Sky's The Limit' After Crunchyroll Anime Award 2025 Win

Hyderabad: Anime has gone from niche to boom in India, and voiceover artists are finally getting recognition. With global streaming companies like Crunchyroll now dropping high-end, premium-quality anime dubbed in regional languages, the voiceover industry in India is entering a new golden era. Voice actors are no longer be invisible, are finally being celebrated, and have amassed massive fan followings.

Voiceover artist Lohit Sharma is a rising star in the voiceover industry. He just got awarded Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance for his performance of Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025.

Introducing Lohit Sharma – Way More Than a Voice

Lohit Sharma is no ordinary voice artist; he is a master of many talents. Apart from giving voices, he is also a songwriter, guitarist, singer, actor, and poet. He has over 22.9 k followers on Instagram and 1,487 Instagram posts which shows a variety of talents. But it was his perfect pitch, emotionally-loaded voice work as Satoru Gojo – one of the most popular anime characters of all times, that drew him stardom.

ETV Bharat had the chance to speak to Lohit after his landmark win. Here's what he had to say:

Q: What was your first reaction when you learned you'd won the Crunchyroll Anime Award 2025?

A: I was watching the live stream and when my name was announced, I was completely blank. Honestly, I felt neutral at first. It was surreal. I was extremely happy, of course, but the moment hadn't sunk in yet.

Q: How did you land the role of Satoru Gojo?

A: I auditioned for it. Mr. Dayal Dubey, our dubbing director, called me in. Before I reached Prime Focus Technologies for the audition, I had no idea about the character. Dayal ji gave me a quick rundown and said, "The character you're about to audition for is very famous, so keep that in mind."