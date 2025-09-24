ETV Bharat / entertainment

Interview | Kantara Chapter 1 Art Director Reveals Building Sets Amid Snakes, Leeches, Rains And Rishab Shetty's Reaction To On-Set Accidents

Dharani Gangaputra Reveals How Kantara Chapter 1 Sets Were Built in Forests Despite Harsh Weather and Crew Mishaps ( Photo: ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Kantara Chapter 1 is making waves not only for its content but also for its grand sets. Dharani Gangaputra, the man behind the massive sets built across forests and rocky terrains, shared his journey with ETV Bharat reporter Ravikumar M.K.

The much-awaited film, written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, is nearing release. Its trailer has already crossed 150 million views, with fans and industry giants praising its visuals. A big talking point is the scale of its ten massive sets, which are so realistic that many wonder how they were built in such challenging landscapes. Here, art director Dharani Gangaputra opens up about his three-year experience on Kantara Chapter 1.

Q: Where did your association with Rishab Shetty begin?

We first met during Kirik Party. I was working as an art boy on that film. Rishab sir noticed my work and later gave me a chance as art director for Bell Bottom. That's when my journey with him started.

Q: What makes the sets of Kantara Chapter 1 stand out?

I have worked on many of Rishab sir's projects, both films that he directed and acted in. I was also part of the first Kantara. But Kantara Chapter 1 is set in the 4th century, so it needed extensive set work and deep research.

Production designer Vinesh Banglan guided me on design and colours. We had several rounds of discussions with the director, writers, cameraman, and producers before finalising budgets and designs.

The natural locations added to the grandeur. Kodachadri's forests and hills were breathtaking. Compared to noisy Bangalore traffic, shooting there felt magical. That is why the sets look so authentic.

Dharani Gangaputra on Risks, Accidents, and Triumph of Kantara Chapter 1 Set Construction (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Q: How long did it take to build the sets?

Each set took between one to three months. We faced heavy rains and blazing sun. The workers struggled in the heat, but we pulled through with support from Hombale Films. Their priority was always safety, and they provided everything we needed. Seeing the sets come alive in the trailer was very satisfying.

Q: How many workers were involved?