Interview | Kantara Chapter 1 Art Director Reveals Building Sets Amid Snakes, Leeches, Rains And Rishab Shetty's Reaction To On-Set Accidents
ETV Bharat's Ravikumar M.K. speaks with Kantara Chapter 1 art director Dharani Gangaputra, who revealed the challenges of building grand sets in forests.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Kantara Chapter 1 is making waves not only for its content but also for its grand sets. Dharani Gangaputra, the man behind the massive sets built across forests and rocky terrains, shared his journey with ETV Bharat reporter Ravikumar M.K.
The much-awaited film, written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, is nearing release. Its trailer has already crossed 150 million views, with fans and industry giants praising its visuals. A big talking point is the scale of its ten massive sets, which are so realistic that many wonder how they were built in such challenging landscapes. Here, art director Dharani Gangaputra opens up about his three-year experience on Kantara Chapter 1.
Q: Where did your association with Rishab Shetty begin?
We first met during Kirik Party. I was working as an art boy on that film. Rishab sir noticed my work and later gave me a chance as art director for Bell Bottom. That's when my journey with him started.
Q: What makes the sets of Kantara Chapter 1 stand out?
I have worked on many of Rishab sir's projects, both films that he directed and acted in. I was also part of the first Kantara. But Kantara Chapter 1 is set in the 4th century, so it needed extensive set work and deep research.
Production designer Vinesh Banglan guided me on design and colours. We had several rounds of discussions with the director, writers, cameraman, and producers before finalising budgets and designs.
The natural locations added to the grandeur. Kodachadri's forests and hills were breathtaking. Compared to noisy Bangalore traffic, shooting there felt magical. That is why the sets look so authentic.
Q: How long did it take to build the sets?
Each set took between one to three months. We faced heavy rains and blazing sun. The workers struggled in the heat, but we pulled through with support from Hombale Films. Their priority was always safety, and they provided everything we needed. Seeing the sets come alive in the trailer was very satisfying.
Q: How many workers were involved?
On average, more than 300 people worked daily on the art department. This included carpenters, painters, helpers, and local workers. The scale was massive.
Q: How many big sets are there in the film?
There are ten grand sets, each on a huge scale. Some feel so real that you will find it hard to believe they are sets. Even the smaller sets had large budgets.
Q: How difficult was it to set up on rocks in the forest?
Very challenging. Kodachadri gets constant rain. Snakes and leeches made it risky. Often, we didn't even realise leeches had bitten us. Still, we managed with all the facilities given by the production house.
Q: What was it like working on this project for three years?
It felt like being part of a family. Words can't describe it. Despite the struggles, watching the final visuals today makes me proud.
Q: How was the experience of working with Rishab Shetty?
I admire his energy. He can't sit still, always moving, always onto something. His passion drives everyone. Since Kirik Party, I have followed his rhythm. His speed and vision are unmatched.
Q: How did the team handle mishaps during shoots?
Everyone felt fear at times. But Rishab sir would step in and motivate us. He led by example, and his courage inspired everyone to keep going.
Q: How do you feel about being part of Kantara Chapter 1?
I never thought I'd come this far. Coming from Mandya, I feel grateful that Rishab sir trusted me and encouraged me from the beginning. He continues to support me like family.
Overall, Kantara Chapter 1 is the result of years of dedication, guided by Rishab Shetty's vision and Hombale Films' scale. The film, mounted on a massive budget, releases on October 2 in multiple languages.
